Semple Stadium to host Dublin and Cork 'home' matches after Covid breaches 

Semple Stadium has been designated the neutral venue for Cork and Dublin footballers’ first home Allianz League games.
Thurles will host the Cork-Kildare Division 2 South, Round 1 game on Saturday, May 15 (3.30pm throw-in) as it will be the stage for the Dublin-Kerry Division 1 South, Round 2 clash (1.45pm).
The games have been switched away from Cork and Dublin as part of the punishment for the counties breaching Covid-19 restrictions and training during the lockdown.
Down, who were also found to have contravened the ban, will face Meath in Armagh’s Athletic Grounds in their Division 2 North, Round 2 game on May 23 while Enniskillen’s Brewster Park will stage the Monaghan-Armagh Division 1 North, Round 1 fixture on May 16.
Just 19 of the 110-plus football and hurling round fixtures are evening throw-ins. They include the opening day Division 1, Group A clash between All-Ireland and Division 1 champions Limerick and Tipperary in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on May 8 (5.30pm).