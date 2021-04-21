Mayo sweat over 'worrying' knee injury to Aidan O'Shea

Mayo are sweating on the fitness of talisman Aidan O'Shea who suffered what is being described as a 'worrying' knee injury as the county returned to training.
The Connacht champions were training at MacHale Park in Castlebar for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted when the incident occurred.
The Mayo News is reporting that O’Shea sustained the injury innocuously during a training game. He subsequently walked off the field.
The 30-year-old is expected to undergo a scan to assess later this week where he will learn the extent of the injury Mayo's National League Division Two North campaign throws in on the weekend of May 15/16. They are grouped with Meath, Down and Westmeath before facing Sligo in the Connacht quarter-final in June.