Mayo sweat over 'worrying' knee injury to Aidan O'Shea

The Connacht champions were training at MacHale Park in Castlebar for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted
Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Brian Fenton of Dublin during the All-Ireland SFC final last year. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 21:44
Joel Slattery

Mayo are sweating on the fitness of talisman Aidan O'Shea who suffered what is being described as a 'worrying' knee injury as the county returned to training.

The Connacht champions were training at MacHale Park in Castlebar for the first time since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted when the incident occurred.

The Mayo News is reporting that O’Shea sustained the injury innocuously during a training game. He subsequently walked off the field.

The 30-year-old is expected to undergo a scan to assess later this week where he will learn the extent of the injury Mayo's National League Division Two North campaign throws in on the weekend of May 15/16. They are grouped with Meath, Down and Westmeath before facing Sligo in the Connacht quarter-final in June.

