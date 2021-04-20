Mark Keane gets one game ban for 'tripping'

Collingwood's Mark Keane will miss Sunday's ANZAC Day clash with Essendon after his club accepted a charge of 'tripping' by the young defender.
Keane, playing just his second AFL game for Collingwood in their defeat to the West Coast Eagles, was caught on camera deliberately tripping Eagles Veteran Josh Kennedy on Friday night in Perth.
The Mitchelstown man, who signed a two-year professional deal with the Magpies last October following a two year rookie contract, was handed the one match suspension after the AFL Match Review Officer deemed that his actions came under the category of 'intentional conduct, medium impact with body contact'
According to AFL tribunal guidelines, the charge would warrant a two match ban if challenged but with Keane's early guilty plea, the one match ban has been accepted.
Speaking on Friday night, Collingwood head coach Nathan Buckley said: "Mark Keane came in and had a tough night, but we believe that he's got the capacity to stand up in that role. We have got full faith that he has got the traits to play that role and play it really, really well. He will learn a lot from the game".
Elsewhere, Colin O'Riordan has put himself back in line for first team selection this week after Sydney Swans superstar Lance Franklin has been ruled out for a number of weeks due to a knee injury. The Tipperary man starred in the Swan's VFL (reserve league) Round 1 clash against GWS Giants.