Dubs duo Keaney and Healy confirm inter-county retirements

Dublin’s Conal Keaney and Noelle Healy have announced their inter-county retirement.

Between hurling and football, Keaney gave 20 years service in the Dublin shirt. He won six Leinster championship medals across the two codes, five in football and one in hurling.

After limited game-time during the 2010 football season, the Ballyboden St Enda’s clubman opted out of the Dublin football panel ahead of the county’s 2011 All-Ireland winning season, throwing his lot in with Anthony Daly’s hurlers.

Keaney did announce his retirement from inter-county hurling in 2016, but returned to the set-up in 2018 when his former football manager Pat Gilroy assumed the hurling reins.

The 38-year-old tweeted this morning: "Thanks for a great 20 years @dublingaa it was a great journey but the time has come #retirement".

Five-time All-Ireland ladies football winner Noelle Healy has also called time on her inter-county journey. Healy won her first All-Ireland medal in 2010 and was an integral part of Mick Bohan’s side which captured a fourth successive crown last December.

The St Vincent’s Hospital-based anaesthetist is a four-time All-Star and picked up the player of the year award in 2017.

When relocating to Cork in 2019 for work purposes, Healy transferred club allegiances to Mourneabbey where she would win County, Munster, and All-Ireland club titles.

Said Healy: "It's been beyond a dream to have represented Dublin at all age groups for the last 17 years, in both successes and failures. Thank you to all the management teams I’ve had the honour of learning from and the teammates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. I’m lucky that many of them I’m able to call great friends too.”