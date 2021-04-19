Dubs duo Keaney and Healy confirm inter-county retirements

Five-time All-Ireland ladies football winner Noelle Healy calls time on career, Conal Keaney leaves with 20 years in blue to his name
Dubs duo Keaney and Healy confirm inter-county retirements

Noelle Healy during last year's All-Ireland final Picture: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 09:33
Eoghan Cormican

Dublin’s Conal Keaney and Noelle Healy have announced their inter-county retirement.

Between hurling and football, Keaney gave 20 years service in the Dublin shirt. He won six Leinster championship medals across the two codes, five in football and one in hurling.

After limited game-time during the 2010 football season, the Ballyboden St Enda’s clubman opted out of the Dublin football panel ahead of the county’s 2011 All-Ireland winning season, throwing his lot in with Anthony Daly’s hurlers.

Keaney did announce his retirement from inter-county hurling in 2016, but returned to the set-up in 2018 when his former football manager Pat Gilroy assumed the hurling reins.

The 38-year-old tweeted this morning: "Thanks for a great 20 years @dublingaa it was a great journey but the time has come #retirement".

Five-time All-Ireland ladies football winner Noelle Healy has also called time on her inter-county journey. Healy won her first All-Ireland medal in 2010 and was an integral part of Mick Bohan’s side which captured a fourth successive crown last December.

The St Vincent’s Hospital-based anaesthetist is a four-time All-Star and picked up the player of the year award in 2017.

When relocating to Cork in 2019 for work purposes, Healy transferred club allegiances to Mourneabbey where she would win County, Munster, and All-Ireland club titles.

Said Healy: "It's been beyond a dream to have represented Dublin at all age groups for the last 17 years, in both successes and failures. Thank you to all the management teams I’ve had the honour of learning from and the teammates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with. I’m lucky that many of them I’m able to call great friends too.” 

More in this section

Diarmuid O'Connor and Maurice Shanley 8/11/2020 Favourites Cork and Kerry avoid each other in Munster SFC draw
Munster and Leinster GAA Senior Championship Draws Here's all you need to know about the GAA's 2021 All-Ireland Championship draws
2021 AFLW Grand Final - Adelaide v Brisbane Orla O’Dwyer’s Australian gamble pays off with powerhouse performance in AFLW Grand Final
#ladies football#women’s sport
Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Champions Limerick open Munster defence with tasty Cork clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices