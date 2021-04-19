Favourites Cork and Kerry avoid each other in Munster SFC draw

Colm Collins' Clare draw Kingdom out of the hat yet again in first round
Favourites Cork and Kerry avoid each other in Munster SFC draw

TIGHT SQUEEZE: Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor is blocked by Cork's Maurice Shanley in last year's Munster SFC. The provincial big guns have avoided each other in the draw for the 2021 Championship. 

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 09:09
John Fogarty

Cork and Kerry have been drawn on separate sides of the 2021 Munster SFC draw as champions Tipperary will face Clare or Kerry in their semi-final.

Cork and Tipperary could have been drawn together but last year’s runners-up will face Limerick or Waterford in their last-four game.

It’s the sixth time Colm Collins will face Kerry in the Championship as Clare manager having been drawn on the same side of the Kingdom for four consecutive seasons between 2015 and ‘19. The Banner will travel to Killarney for the first round game, while Tipp would entertain the Kingdom in a semi-final.

A potential Cork-Kerry provincial decider would take place in Fitzgerald Stadium, the first time the counties will meet in Killarney in championship fare in four years.

Limerick and Waterford meet for the second successive season in the quarter-final stage.

Ronan McCarthy’s 12-week ban will have elapsed by the time of his team’s semi-final. The Munster SFC final is scheduled for Sunday, July 25. The provincial champions will face the Ulster winners in their All-Ireland semi-final.

Munster SFC quarter-finals: Clare v Kerry, Waterford v Limerick; Munster SFC semi-finals: Tipperary v Clare/Kerry; Cork v Waterford/Limerick.

More to follow

More in this section

Munster and Leinster GAA Senior Championship Draws Here's all you need to know about the GAA's 2021 All-Ireland Championship draws
2021 AFLW Grand Final - Adelaide v Brisbane Orla O’Dwyer’s Australian gamble pays off with powerhouse performance in AFLW Grand Final
Glenswilly GAA Club Training Session GAA return to play: 18 experts on how counties will make best use of the condensed pre-season
Limerick v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Champions Limerick open Munster defence with tasty Cork clash

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices