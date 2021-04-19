Favourites Cork and Kerry avoid each other in Munster SFC draw

Cork and Kerry have been drawn on separate sides of the 2021 Munster SFC draw as champions Tipperary will face Clare or Kerry in their semi-final.
Cork and Tipperary could have been drawn together but last year’s runners-up will face Limerick or Waterford in their last-four game.
It’s the sixth time Colm Collins will face Kerry in the Championship as Clare manager having been drawn on the same side of the Kingdom for four consecutive seasons between 2015 and ‘19. The Banner will travel to Killarney for the first round game, while Tipp would entertain the Kingdom in a semi-final.
A potential Cork-Kerry provincial decider would take place in Fitzgerald Stadium, the first time the counties will meet in Killarney in championship fare in four years.
Limerick and Waterford meet for the second successive season in the quarter-final stage.
Ronan McCarthy’s 12-week ban will have elapsed by the time of his team’s semi-final. The Munster SFC final is scheduled for Sunday, July 25. The provincial champions will face the Ulster winners in their All-Ireland semi-final.
: Clare v Kerry, Waterford v Limerick; Tipperary v Clare/Kerry; Cork v Waterford/Limerick.
More to follow