Paudie Foley opts out of Wexford hurling panel for 2021

Paudie Foley played a pivotal role in Wexford’s first Leinster SHC success in 15 years two seasons ago.

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 19:32
John Fogarty

Paudie Foley is not expected to be part of the Wexford panel for the coming season.

The 26-year-old defender, an All-Star nominee in 2019, is believed to have decided to sit out the shortened inter-county year.

Crossabeg-Ballymurn man Foley started both 2020 Championship defeats to Galway and Clare. He made his debut in 2014 and played a pivotal role in the Model County’s first Leinster SHC success in 15 years two seasons ago.

Wexford are expected to open their Allianz Division 1, Group B campaign at home to Laois in three weeks’ time followed by a trip to face Clare in Ennis on Saturday, May 15.

They will learn their Leinster quarter-final opponents - Antrim, Dublin, or Laois - on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday morning.

