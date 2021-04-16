Clare v Tipp in AFLW Grand Final as Considine selected for Adelaide

Clare's Ailish Considine has been named in the Adelaide Crows' Grand Final squad for tomorrow morning's meeting with the Brisbane Lions.
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 14: Orla O'Dwyer catches the ball during a Brisbane Lions AFLW training session at The Gabba on April 14, 2021 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 10:24

Considine comes in for club captain Chelsea Randall, who suffered a heavy collision in last weekend's Preliminary Final.

Considine has had an injury-interrupted campaign herself, suffering a concussion and then a dog bite and had found it difficult to break back into a winning Crows side. 

But Randall's misfortune gives her an opportunity in tomorrow's AFLW showpiece.

She will come up against Tipperary's Orla O’Dwyer, who has starred for Brisbane this season. 

Earlier this week, O'Dwyer spoke to Fox Footy about the huge reaction to her exploits during this campaign. 

"Because with lockdown there's hardly any sport being played, AFLW seems to be the only show on. 

"Huge support this year. TG4 has been doing excellently documenting all the games. There is serious support coming from Ireland. And lots more girls are really interested in coming out here.

"It's really opened up more doors for AFLW and the support has been phenomenal, hopefully that continues."

Meanwhile, Niamh McEvoy has announced her retirement from Australian Rules after two seasons with Melbourne.

The 30-year-old was part of the Dublin side who completed a four in a row of ladies football All-Irelands last December, before featuring three times for Melbourne in this AFLW campaign.

Melbourne were beaten by Adelaide Crows in last weekend's preliminary final.

