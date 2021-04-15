Conor Mortimer fears GAA club level drop-off

Former Mayo footballer Conor Mortimer believes there may be a drop-off at club level such has been the length of the current shutdown and there being no return date in sight.

Inter-county GAA training has been greenlighted to return on Monday next, April 19, with non-contact underage training in pods of 15 to commence from April 26.

Adult club training, however, is still without a return date.

The 2006 All-Star forward is in his first season as Monasterevin senior football manager and described as “very frustrating” the ongoing shutdown of collective adult club activity. Moreover, he expressed concern of a drop-off at club level such has been the length of the current shutdown and there being no return date in sight.

“I am looking at it from a players’ point of view, in relation to you are training for nearly four months now with no end in sight, no games. There has to be times where you are thinking, why am I doing this. That’s a mindset people will have, it doesn’t matter if you are a county or club player,” Mortimer told The Backdoor GAA podcast.

“I think that’s where Government probably have let people down, those guys that are training. Even if they had a date in June or July, it doesn’t really matter when, just something to aim for because you can plan and schedule your whole year plan around that, as opposed to we’ll keep training two or three times a week. You just can’t keep doing that when there is no date in sight.”

Reflecting on his exit from the Mayo camp in the run up to the 2012 Connacht decider, Mortimer said, in hindsight, he “could have probably thought about it a little more”.

Then 30 years old, Mortimer quit on the eve of the Connacht final against Sligo after being omitted from the team by manager James Horan. He had also been left out of their Connacht semi-final team.

“Left a little bit early, bit of petulance at the time. Do I regret it? I probably do, but not for the reasons in relation to management or stuff like that. I felt at that time my decision was correct insofar as how I was being treated. I wasn’t a player that was going to waste my time training for somebody who wasn’t going to play me, no matter what the circumstances.

“My fiancee, in fairness to her, told me to hold tough, but at that time, I was very, very pigheaded, and what I was doing, I was doing, and I did. It didn’t really matter what was said to me. I regret that I haven’t played since then with Mayo, but I don’t regret the reasons why I did it.”

