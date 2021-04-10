Camogie chiefs back greater physicality

Camogie chiefs this afternoon overwhelmingly passed a motion allowing greater physicality in the game.

84% of delegates supporting the amendment which will allow a player to “use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the sliotar.”

Interestingly a similar motion which was brought to Congress last year was overwhelmingly defeated.

The other notable motion on the Clár this afternoon which endeavours “to facilitate as far as practical the dual player” was also passed.

The motion, which received 81% support, is a step towards ending the stand-offs and controversies which have arisen in recent years involving players who are also involved in Ladies Football.

Delegates also voted to end the hand passed goal with 68% voting to consign it to history.