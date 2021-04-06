Cora Staunton named on AFLW Team of the Year

Cora Staunton has been named on the AFLW Team of the Year for 2021.
The 39-year-old, who feared her career was over after breaking both the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg in 2019, made the selection due to her frequent appearances on the Teams of the Week across the season.
The GWS Giants full-forward kicked 10 goals this term, including a stunning four against West Coast Eagles, three against St Kilda, and two in a narrow loss to Carlton that ended the Giants' season outside the finals series.
Staunton, in her fourth season down under after 24 years playing for Mayo, totalled 33 score involvements, including 10 behinds, and averaged 10.3 disposals (handpasses or kicks) across the nine games.
This weekend's preliminary finals see Irish involvement in all four teams, with Collingwood (Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan) up against Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions, and Melbourne Demons (Lauren Magee, Niamh McEvoy, and injury-hit Sinead Goldrick) facing Ailish Considine's Adelaide Crows with places in the Grand Final up for grabs.
Lauren Ahrens (Gold Coast), Kerryn Harrington (Carlton), Stacey Livingstone (Collingwood), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane), Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)
Lauren Pearce (Melbourne, ruck), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Alyce Parker (GWS), Georgia Patrikios (St Kilda)
Katie Brennan (Richmond), Chloe Molloy (Collingwood), Erin Phillips (Adelaide), Cora Staunton (GWS), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)
Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Britt Bonnici (Collingwood), Izzy Huntington (Western Bulldogs), Maddy Prespakis (Carlton), Hannah Priest (St Kilda)