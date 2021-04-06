Cora Staunton named on AFLW Team of the Year

The GWS Giants full-forward kicked 10 goals this season
Cora Staunton named on AFLW Team of the Year

Cora Staunton and Pepa Randall of the GWS Giants celebrate beating the West Coast Eagles, a game that saw Staunton kick a career-best four goals. Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 11:58
Stephen Barry

Cora Staunton has been named on the AFLW Team of the Year for 2021.

The 39-year-old, who feared her career was over after breaking both the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg in 2019, made the selection due to her frequent appearances on the Teams of the Week across the season.

The GWS Giants full-forward kicked 10 goals this term, including a stunning four against West Coast Eagles, three against St Kilda, and two in a narrow loss to Carlton that ended the Giants' season outside the finals series.

Staunton, in her fourth season down under after 24 years playing for Mayo, totalled 33 score involvements, including 10 behinds, and averaged 10.3 disposals (handpasses or kicks) across the nine games.

This weekend's preliminary finals see Irish involvement in all four teams, with Collingwood (Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan) up against Orla O'Dwyer's Brisbane Lions, and Melbourne Demons (Lauren Magee, Niamh McEvoy, and injury-hit Sinead Goldrick) facing Ailish Considine's Adelaide Crows with places in the Grand Final up for grabs.

Read More

Bríd Stack: I'm privileged and honoured to have been offered another AFLW contract

AFLW Team of the Year

DEFENDERS: Lauren Ahrens (Gold Coast), Kerryn Harrington (Carlton), Stacey Livingstone (Collingwood), Kate Lutkins (Brisbane), Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood)

MIDFIELDERS: Lauren Pearce (Melbourne, ruck), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Brianna Davey (Collingwood), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Alyce Parker (GWS), Georgia Patrikios (St Kilda)

FORWARDS: Katie Brennan (Richmond), Chloe Molloy (Collingwood), Erin Phillips (Adelaide), Cora Staunton (GWS), Darcy Vescio (Carlton)

INTERCHANGE: Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Britt Bonnici (Collingwood), Izzy Huntington (Western Bulldogs), Maddy Prespakis (Carlton), Hannah Priest (St Kilda)

More in this section

Dublin v Cork - TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Briege Corkery unsure if Aussie Rules would have lured her
The Gaelic Football Podcast: Dublin's rogue trainers and the art of management The Gaelic Football Podcast: Dublin's rogue trainers and the art of management
Dessie Farrell 5/12/2020 'Wrong on every single level': Dessie Farrell should step down, says Frank Browne
#aussie rules#women’s sport
The Dublin team stand for the national anthem 19/12/2020

Éamonn Fitzmaurice: GAA should consider delaying Dublin’s return to training after Covid breach

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices