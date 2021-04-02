Bríd Stack: I'm privileged and honoured to have been offered another AFLW contract

When I woke up yesterday morning, I was in bits. I had pains and aches in my joints. I felt dehydrated, run-down, and depleted of energy. I put most of that down to the after-effects of a late night on Wednesday, but I think my body had just broken down from being pushed to the extreme over the last month in particular.

Wednesday night was brilliant but it was like trying to keep the engine roaring long after the petrol tank had run dry. The club executives took us all out to this swanky spot called 'The Winery' in Surrey Hills for dinner and drinks. Having lived like a monk since I arrived in Australia, I’d almost forgotten what it was like to cut loose. Some Westlife and Eurovision classics got an awful butchering before creeping in the door at 6am. It was a real championship effort by all involved.

The night itself was charged with emotion, especially when I won’t see some of those girls again. It was even more poignant for the Giants girls when the executives remembered their team-mate, Jacinda Barclay, who tragically died by suicide six months ago.

It was a disappointing season for the group when we didn’t make the finals but it was great for the team to finish the campaign with such an impressive and gutsy performance, losing to an excellent Carlton side by just one point. It was great to see competitiveness but being honest, I also really needed to see it for myself.

On Monday, we met up in the Dolphin Hotel in Surrey Hills for a nice relaxing few hours. We knew it was the last time everyone would be together because the exit meetings were scheduled in the club for all day Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of the girls will then take two weeks off before they play in a Sydney League competition, which runs for around 10 weeks.

A few of girls will have already left the club by then anyway. They’ll have either moved on or been let go by the club. At the end of the Carlton game, two of the Carlton players were hoisted onto the shoulders of their team-mates to mark their send-off from the club.

I met one of them, Katie Loynes, when I was in Melbourne in December. She's very friendly with one of my team-mates, Tanya Hetherington. Having watched her play this year, Katie is an absolute gun. She’s pure class and was their co-captain, but Carlton still decided to release her. It just underlined to me the ruthlessness of the professional game.

On Tuesday, I was booked in for my physio and medical exit screening at 11am, which necessitated all the retesting on my arm that I have become so accustomed to. I was delighted with the results, which showed I’m less than 30% off full strength. The results on my neck also backed up what Dr Parkinson’s data had confirmed the previous week.

I had a short wait before having my coaching exit meeting with head coach Alan McConnell, Bri Harvey, the Giants AFLW Head of Sport, and Gail Wykes, who is Head of Player Welfare. It’s effectively a stats-data review, followed by feedback on your season performance. With me not having played, the thrust of the meeting focused on my input and contribution to the club since I arrived.

The feedback was very heart-warming. They were delighted with how I had contributed to the mentality of the group, and particularly in how I had been a positive role model for the younger players.

You’re also given an open forum to express your views on how the season went. Knowing my background of success with Cork, Alan asked me to be as honest as I could in assessing where I felt the Giants could improve. I had a few notes made out, which I went through in detail.

One point I made was that when we were in the off-season with Cork, we would meet up in pods to work on our skill and fitness, just to ensure we were ready to rock when we did go back.

That’s not as easy to organise here because girls are from all over Australia. But I just think it’s vital to maintain those skills, especially when some of the girls on the team don't play in the Sydney league, or in the VFL competition in Melbourne. The standard may not be as high as in the AFLW but more games will decrease the potential for rust to set in ahead of a new campaign, which begins with pre-season in early November.

I obviously won't be playing in those games, which does put me at a disadvantage, but the club were still prepared to offer me another contract for 2022. It was great to hear. I have a more detailed meeting with Alan again next week where we will broaden out the discussion.

All the Irish girls out here are coming from an amateur background but the Australians certainly value the talent, humility, hunger, but, more importantly, the professional attitude we bring to the Australian game. Cora Staunton brings so much more experience but I think the Giants have really embraced and appreciated the values we have tried to impart and instil in the group while we have been here.

I am privileged and honoured to have been offered another contract. My Giants team-mates have spent the last few days attempting to sway me to return next year but I’m not sure what my next move will be. If it was just Cathrach and myself and we were footloose and fancy-free, or if I was ten years younger, it would be an easy decision to make. But it’s not as clean-cut now when we have so many other people to consider.

The Giants have been so welcoming since I first arrived and that welcome has come from the top down. The Giants chief operating officer James Avery, the chief executive Dave Matthews, and chairperson Tony Shepard have been so incredibly supportive.

The most humbling experience of all, though, is the kindness and encouragement shown to me by James McCartney, the head of AFL football at the Giants, and an absolute legend in Australia.

McCartney suffered severe second-degree burns to over 50% of his body in the 2002 Bali bombings, but he still went about saving those around him. Just 237 days after countless surgeries and through sheer determination, McCartney returned to the football field to play one last game with the Kangaroos and retired a hero. So when one of the most inspirational people in Australia is impressed with your honesty of effort, I know I’ve done something right here.

He has kindly granted me access to certain areas of the men’s set-up in the coming weeks, particularly the backs line meetings and skillsets so I’ve loads of learning ahead of me, which I'm very grateful for.

In my heart of hearts, I would love to come back and play AFLW in 2022. I’m a very competitive person. I desperately want to prove myself in this game. I'm also acutely aware of being a year older and that my body could blow up in the early rounds next year, but I won’t know unless I try.

It would be easy to allow all of those emotions to govern my decision-making process but I also know that it would be totally selfish of me to be governed by that process. If we were to come back here next year, it would impact on a lot more people than just the three of us. From a business perspective alone, Cárthach’s two brothers have been amazing, but is it fair to ask them to carry that load again in 2022?

We’re here in our apartment in Concord for another five weeks and I’m meeting up with Alan as much as possible during that time span. We’ve already planned training sessions twice a week so that if I am in a position to return I do so with a better skill-set. Cora and I will also be joining in training with the East Coast Eagles, as our team-mate and Cora's housemate, Alyce Parker, is playing with them in the Sydney league. Their head coach is meant to be excellent so I’m looking forward to learning even more from him.

In five weeks, I will meet Dr Parkinson for my final CT scan, where I’m hoping that he will sign me off so that I will be in a position to play football with St. Val's when I do return home.

Outside of all those commitments, we are planning to really enjoy the rest of our time here. We aim to go travelling more extensively towards the latter end of our stay, up and down the coast in Sydney and around Queensland.

Any decision around my future here will be made in its own good time but, for now, I’m just so grateful to the club for the opportunity, and so proud of myself to have dealt with the varying circumstances I found myself in.

It didn’t work out as I had planned but I have made peace with that frustration. I have no regrets. I trained harder than I’ve ever trained before in my life. I put myself under pressure to try and make everything work. When I look back on it all now, I realise that even me putting myself in a position to get out here was making it work in the first place.

What happened was unfortunate but I’ve learned an awful lot about myself over the last nine weeks, which I know will make me even more resilient in the future.

I have to be so thankful for my career with Cork for preparing me for such an amazing journey, and all the challenges along the way. It gave me that absolute determination to succeed, to chase after everything, no matter how hard or unattainable it seemed.

The more I look back on that Cork career, the more I realise how much all those experiences poured the steel into my soul that enabled me to believe I could do nearly anything.

I also know that I have carried Éamonn Ryan’s spirit in my heart throughout this whole experience. None of us will ever be able to thank Éamonn for what he did for us. He championed everything I have drawn on over the last 12 weeks, especially honesty of effort.

A lot of the pride I feel now stems from honouring Éamonn’s legacy as much as I possibly could. And deep in my heart, I fully believe that he was looking after me too along the way.