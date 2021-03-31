Cork boss Pat Ryan certain date will be found for All-Ireland U20 hurling final

Pat Ryan is confident that Cork’s outstanding All-Ireland U20 hurling final against Dublin or Galway will go ahead despite continuing uncertainty over when players can train again.

Tuesday’s government announcement of an easing of restrictions to allow for senior inter-county activity to resume from April 19 carried the addendum that this is “not including U20 or minor competitions”.

Ryan managed Cork to Munster success last December, pitting them against the new Leinster champions — Galway or Dublin — in the All-Ireland decider.

The former Cork senior player and coach said the fact that U20 and minor teams weren’t included in Tuesday’s announcement didn’t surprise him and he revealed his confidence that the games will still be played.

“I knew they would never bring us back at the same stage as the seniors, we’re a development grade as opposed to an elite grade,” said Ryan.

“I had hoped that senior teams might get back on April 12 and that the quicker they got back the quicker we would get back ourselves but it’s obviously a week later now for the seniors.

“All people are looking for is clarity but I also understand that’s very hard for the GAA to give at the moment. My reading of it is that adult club players might be allowed back around the middle of May and hopefully there’ll be a slot at that stage for us too. We’ll wait and see.”

Aside from two U20 hurling games, there are three minor hurling inter-county championship games from the 2020 season to be completed and seven in minor football.

The upcoming Leaving Certificate exams add to the scheduling problems though Ryan has no fears of the 2020 games being simply cancelled.

“They have to find a slot for them, we have to finish our competitions,” he said. “If you told me in the morning that they’ll make a Saturday and a Sunday available to play it off then fair enough. Anything is better than cancelling it.

“If there is limited preparation time then it’ll be the same for Dublin, Galway, and ourselves. But the idea of not finishing out a competition would be wrong to me, it would be almost giving in to Covid for want of a better term. The onus is on us to show resilience as an organisation and to get these competitions completed.”

To complicate matters, Ryan is managing two separate groups at the moment; the 2020 and 2021 Cork U20 teams.

Around half of the 2020 group are eligible again for the 2021 competition.

“It’s hard enough, it takes a bit of managing,” said Ryan of presiding over two U20 groups, some of whom are Leaving Cert students.

“About six or seven of the 2020 panel would be doing their Leaving Cert, four of those who are starters, so there’s a bit to get your head around. But everyone is in the same boat, I assume it’s the same for Dublin and Galway.”

Kilkenny minor hurling manager Richie Mulrooney, who has an outstanding Leinster final against Offaly, said he is expecting clarity shortly.

“I think the clarity we got on Tuesday evening was as much as they could possibly give,” said Mulrooney.

“Being a school principal I feel we have to get everyone back to school first and see exactly then where everything is. But I’d say we should know in the next week or two what the intention is, whether it’s inter-county coming back first or club, and where we fit into it.”