GAA warns any team training before April 19 would put return 'in serious jeopardy'

The GAA has warned a senior county team returning to collective training before April 19 runs the risk of putting the return to play “in serious jeopardy”.

Welcoming the Government’s decision to allow for senior inter-county activity to resume from that date and under-age training (non-contact in pods) from April 26, GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have stressed the need for compliance.

In a letter to county and club secretaries this evening, they wrote: “These are hugely welcome developments and allow us finally to begin planning on-field activity for the remainder of 2021. However, it should also be noted that these dates are conditional and will very much depend on what happens in terms of the overall Covid-19 picture in the coming weeks.

“For that reason, it is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy.”

The GAA are seeking further clarity on what is permitted prior to finalising their plans for return to training and play.

“We also need to finalise competitions structures and dates for the upcoming inter-county season as well as ensuring advice is provided for all clubs in relation to how they can safely recommence underage activity (and in the case of the six counties, adult club training from April 12),” they added.

The GAA hope to confirm the revised fixture calendar for 2021 and the inter-county competition structures by the end of next week.