GAA inter-county teams expected to be allowed return on April 19

GAA senior inter-county teams are set to be allowed return to collective inter-county training from April 19.

The Government are expected to confirm later today that inter-county pre-season can start in earnest from Monday fortnight followed by under-age (U18) non-contact training across all outdoor sports in pods of no more than 15 on April 26.

Golf and tennis are also set to resume from April 26 with golf courses expected to be initially open to members who live in the same county. The Golfing Union of Ireland are to confirm such details.

The April 19 start date for inter-county training is one week after club training across all ages and grades can resume in Northern Ireland. With the GAA ensuring a four-week run-in to prepare for the season, it means the earliest the first competitive games will take place is the weekend of May 15/16.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will discuss plans for the season after the GAA’s Covid-19 advisory group meet to recommend an official start date and updated return to play protocols.

According to former GAA president John Horan last month, the GAA will be able to complete a full 2020 season should games commence in May.

“If we got going in May, in comparison to last year when it was towards the end of July that we got started, I’d be confident that we will get the games programmes in place and we will get all activities completed.

“We’d have that extra time period from May to July that we didn’t have last year. I am quite confident that a games programme will be there to do the National League, a full club programme, and also the inter-county championship.”

Truncated, geographically-based Allianz Leagues lasting no more than five weeks followed by Championships run on the same format as last year, a knock-out Sam Maguire Cup and a Liam MacCarthy qualifier system, have been mooted.