Pete McGrath: Return to play in the North will not damage 32-county ‘reality’ of the GAA

Former All-Ireland-winning manager Pete McGrath feels a return to Gaelic games activity in the North “doesn’t damage the reality of the GAA as a 32-county association”.

While there are indications that restrictions on sport may relax soon in the Republic, GAA clubs in Northern Ireland are due to resume activity on April 12. McGrath feels that’s the correct option.

“I don’t think club teams being able to get together in groups of 15 in the North, to start training to whatever extent they can — I don’t think that in in any way fractures the all-Ireland nature of the GAA.

“The fact that in the Republic club teams aren’t going to be able to do that to the same extent, I don’t think that in any way damages the reality of the GAA as a 32-county association.

“Given the times we’re living in, and the circumstances we find ourselves in for the last 12 months are unprecedented for everyone living through them, I don’t think it’s a big deal.

“If conditions up here are more benign, and more conducive to people getting together for some physical activity, then I’m in favour of that.

“And I don’t think it threatens the unity of the GAA as an all-island organisation.

If, for example, there were some official competitions going on in the North and not in the rest of the country, I don’t think that should happen, particularly at senior club level.

“But being able to train in groups of 15, I don’t think that’s a major issue.”

McGrath led Down to their last All-Ireland, in 1994.

“If you’d said the night we won that All-Ireland, that Down would not win another Ulster senior title in the next 26 years, you’d have thought that a ludicrous statement.

“Yet it has happened. We’ve been in five Ulster finals since that and lost them all. There’s no one-sentence answer for that.

“You’ve had the rise of Tyrone, Armagh dominated provincially from around 1999 to 2005, Donegal, and Monaghan had some good years as well.

“In a number of those years Down seemed to be squeezed, and were beaten by exceptionally good teams.

“Since 1994 other counties have probably progressed and done things better — and smarter — than what was going on in Down.

“There’s also been very little success at underage level in Down in that time. We won a minor All-Ireland in 2005 — didn’t win an Ulster title that year, funnily enough — and Paddy O’Rourke got to an All-Ireland U21 final in 2005 as well. An U21 team I had reached the All-Ireland final in 2009, but aside from those there’s been very little underage success.

“That feeds into what happens a couple of years down the line from those underage teams and in the case of those minor and U21 teams, you’d ask if the best return was obtained from those sides. That might be a hard question to ask, but to get meaningful answers you must ask meaningful questions.”

McGrath is mindful of the impact of the lockdown on young people: “Take someone who’s 15, or 16, or younger, then this last year means a massive proportion of their young life has been affected. If you’re like us, adults maybe in our 50s or 60s, then one year is one 50th or one 60th of what we’ve had. In their cases it may one 12th or one 15th, all depending.

“We can’t get inside their heads to understand how they’re feeling about it, but there’s no doubt that it has been a massive disruption, a massive dislocation for them, and you’d hope that soon they’ll be able to get back to doing what they like — to training, to games, to meeting their friends and that it won’t leave any lasting impact.

“I don’t think it will. Younger people are resilient and don’t dwell on things to the same extent as adults, so I hope they’re back enjoying their sport, whatever that is, sooner rather than later.”

- Pete McGrath features on Laochra Gael this Thursday evening at 9.30pm.