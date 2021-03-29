Mark Collins believes promotion can be Cork’s starting base

Cork’s Mark Collins has said promotion to Division 1 of the Allianz League is a “huge target” of theirs, should the competition get off the ground in the coming weeks.

The county’s stay in Division 3 was a brief one last year, Ronan McCarthy’s charges spending just a single season in the league’s third tier after being relegated from Division 2 in 2019.

Cork last breathed in the rarefied air of Division 1 back in 2016, but a return to the top flight is the definite ambition of the panel, should a truncated league be part of the revised inter-county programme for 2021.

“If the league is played in the format where we are grouped regionally with Kildare, Clare, and Laois, I think it would be a huge target for Cork to try and get back to Division 1,” said Collins.

“It is where a county the size of Cork belongs and I think it should be a big aim. That would be our first aim going back, to target those league matches. We know they’ll be three tricky affairs, but they are matches we would aim to win and I think that would be a good starting base going forward.”

For Collins, no more than was the case with Ian Maguire when he spoke at the launch of Sports Direct’s five-year sponsorship of Cork GAA, there remains a lingering regret over Cork’s no-show on Munster football final day last November. After the high of their extra-time semi-final scalp of Kerry came the crushing low of the provincial decider. The long-serving forward said he still doesn’t have an answer for why Cork failed to turn up on the day.

“It is something we have touched on as a group. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t think we have the answer to it. It wasn’t that we underestimated Tipp because they have beaten us enough over the last four or five years for us to know there was going to be nothing in that game.

We just didn’t perform on the day at all at all, which was the disappointing thing, really.

“After beating Kerry in a Munster semi-final, you would think it was a great opportunity to win your first Munster since 2012. To not finish the job was the disappointing thing coming out of the season. Tipperary were by far the better team and we know we left ourselves down, so trying to put that right would definitely be something [we want to do] going forward this year.”

Such is their disappointment surrounding that game, it’s one the players will not forget in a hurry, but the Cork forward said the group must not allow one particularly bad day at the office to overshadow the consistency achieved since the middle of the 2019 season.

“It is a quite young group now. By the time we get back, there’ll be no more talk of that Tipp game, it’ll be looking forward to the year ahead. We have to learn our lessons from the Tipperary game and take what we can from it, but it has to be parked, we have to move on. We know, going back to the end of the 2019 league, that our performances have got a lot more consistent, that there has been huge improvements there, and we just have to take that forward going into 2021.”

Collins’ preference is for the league and All-Ireland Championship to be run off before club championship activity throws-in later in the year. His hope that the latter might begin as early as mid-August is hugely optimistic, and most unlikely, but he said club players cannot be left waiting until October for championship action.

“My big thing would be that the club get a decent season and that you are not playing your club championship in October, November, and December.”

His own club, Castlehaven, make up one half of the outstanding 2020 Cork SFC decider. Trying to prepare for a game that nobody can give a date for is “tough”.

“If you were told you had to win just one match in a year and you’d be county champions, you’d grab that every year, so we are lucky in some ways. The hard bit is the unknown — no date, no idea when it will be played. That is the tricky bit, especially for the club lads.

Trying to keep fit, trying to keep going, but just not knowing when it will be played is tough.