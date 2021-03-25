Mark Collins in favour of League format for All-Ireland

Cork’s Mark Collins would rather a League-based All-Ireland series than four eight-team provincial conferences.

Later this year Special Congress will decide on the format of the All-Ireland SFC for 2022 onwards, with two options to be put before delegates; the relocation of the League to summertime, with 10 teams from across the four divisions advancing to the knockout stages of the All-Ireland championship, or moving counties from Leinster and Ulster across to Connacht and Munster respectively to deliver four conferences of eight.

The latter proposal is designed to preserve the link between the provincial championships and All-Ireland series, the former would sever this age-old tie.

Collins’ preference is for a league-style championship and the guarantee of seven games against teams of similar ability.

“I’d be all for that,” said Cork forward Collins of the league-based proposal.

“Since I have been involved with Cork, I have found the League to be a brilliant competition.

A League format intertwined with the championship, I’d be more aiming towards that one than the four conferences of eight.

The 31-year-old, heading into his 11th season with Cork, is hopeful that whenever inter-county activity does get the green light to return, that teams will be afforded some sort of a National League programme before Championship throws-in.

“I would like a bit of a league run off because when you go back teams are going to look to play matches before the Championship.

“They might as well be competitive league matches rather than challenge matches.

“At this stage, I think every player is in the same boat — they are sick of doing the individual sessions.

To be honest, I’d be absolutely delighted to get back with the group if at all possible. Itching to get back really,” he added.