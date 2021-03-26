Nudie Hughes still in good spirits: 'I’m lucky to have this fierce belief'

Anybody who has seen Nudie Hughes transform himself into Marty McFly alongside fellow Monaghan legend Declan “Doc Brown” Loughman for Castleblayney Faughs’ latest fundraiser knows his appetite for a bit of craic remains as strong as ever.

Cancer treatment hasn’t knocked the spirits of one of Gaelic football’s most affable characters. Having been diagnosed with colon and liver cancer three years ago, the three-time All Star faces a fresh challenge now as he is almost finished a chemotherapy programme and his outlook remains buoyant.

“Progress is good, it’s maintaining,” says Hughes. “I had a slight setback in January when it spread into the lungs but in general I’m in great form, everything is going well. The treatment I’m getting in the Mater Hospital, I’m finished now in three weeks. I started that in mid January and hopefully in time things will improve and the drugs will help. I’m very optimistic.

“You see life in a tunnel and you do get days when it’s hard to keep positive all of the time but there is always somebody worse off. The positives come from being able to talk to people and to get the treatment. The people from Castleblayney Cancer Care, from Monaghan all over have been very good to me.

The support you get from the GAA family is a big plus and it’s a driving force. A lot of individuals would have rang me and I wouldn’t have even known they had cancer but they rang wishing the best of luck.

Known for his sense of humour as much as his football, it has served Hughes well in recent times. “I was in the Mater (hospital) earlier and I was the second last in the line for chemo. A woman walked by and realised we were in the queue. She apologised but I just said to her, ‘Not at all — there’s one for everybody in the audience. It’s like the lotto — if you’re not in, you can’t win’.

“I’m very lucky that I can still interact with people in these times. When you crack a joke like that, when it’s not being smart or insulting, when you can break the ice with strangers, it helps because everyone has their own challenges at the moment and we all need a laugh.”

His faith has been important too. A regular Lough Derg pilgrim, Hughes’ Catholicism has provided him with considerable solace. “People often go about their daily lives and until something challenging happens they might be drawn back to their faith. They look for guidance and help and that’s understandable. I’m lucky to have always had this fierce belief and it’s stood to me.

“I have some very good, close friends in the religious area. When Fr Pat McHugh transferred to Castleblayney as parish priest he changed the way we were thinking. The good thing about it is it’s your own private meditation, you just go and do it in your own time. To me, I get great satisfaction from going to Lough Derg. You met a lot of the people and many of them would be past players and all walks of life. You get a lot of peace out of it.”

A passionate golfer, Hughes looks forward to the return of the game next month as he does the opportunity to use the sport as a platform to raise funds for cancer charities as well as St Mary’s Residential Centre in Castleblayney as he has been doing since the 1990s and the causes supported by the All-Ireland GAA Golf Challenge.

Those who know or know of him through those efforts and his football have been in touch during his journey. The support has been “phenomenal”, he says.

“I’ve never met a lot of the people who have been in contact but they’d be saying how they would have watched our Monaghan team and enjoyed it. I feel very proud to have represented my county and club when you hear things like that. Hearing that you gave joy to people gives you such a boost.

That they took the time to write to me makes it very humbling. I haven’t had time to write back to them yet, I wouldn’t be into writing, but I have to thank them for it. The goodwill has benefited me hugely.

- Today marks Daffodil Day, which in this pandemic is considered the most important yet especially after last year’s event was cancelled. Visit www.cancer.ie or text DAFFODIL to 50300 to donate €6. To donate to Castleblayney Cancer Society, visit https://www.castleblayneycancersociety.com