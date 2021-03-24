Wexford legend Fitzhenry says John Meyler axe was 'a scandal' 

Wexford great Damien Fitzhenry has described the player heave that led to John Meyler's shock axing as manager in late 2008 as an 'absolute scandal'.

Meyler, who guided Cork to the 2018 Munster title, was unexpectedly removed after two seasons in charge of his native Wexford.

All-Ireland winning goalkeeper Fitzhenry said he was abroad when a group of players informed the county board they wanted change and the decision was taken.

That was despite reaching an All-Ireland semi-final in 2007, beating Tipperary, and losing a quarter-final narrowly to eventual finalists Waterford in 2008.

Meyler went on to manage Kerry, Carlow, the Ireland team and then Cork for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Speaking on Wexford's The Hurling Podcast, Fitzhenry said: "What happened with John Meyler, the way he was let go was an absolute scandal, it was an absolute scandal. I was on a week's holidays and I came back and I went to work on the Monday and was driving and got a phone call from John Meyler. He said to me, 'I've been let go'. I said, 'Yeah, good man, what are you on about?' He said, 'I'm telling you, I've just had a meeting in Dungarvan and I've been let go'.

"That's what happened, some of the boys went to the county board and said they weren't happy with the way John was training and this, that and the other and they wanted him gone and that's the way it happened.

"I had no knowledge because I was away, I was actually in Spain for the week and they had a meeting when I was away. I'd have put up a fair fight to keep him."

Meyler, who managed top Wexford club St Martin's in 2020, reportedly received an apology from county officials a number of years later for his treatment.

Fitzhenry was disappointed not to be involved in the player discussions though said he doesn't know if he was deliberately kept in the dark.

Damien Fitzhenry celebrates with Wexford manager John Meyler after the 2007 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tipperary. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

"I have no knowledge of whether that was the case so I'm not going to say, yes, it was done (on purpose) when I was away but to this day I wouldn't be happy with the way it was done and the way it was dealt with."

Asked if he felt disrespected to have been omitted, two-time All-Star Fitzhenry said: "Ah, probably to a small extent, nothing that I'd get overly concerned about but I would say after being there for 14 or 15 years that maybe they'd say, 'We'll have a chat to him and see what he thinks'. That obviously wasn't done but as the lad says, I didn't lose any sleep over that aspect of it."

Regarding the current Wexford team under Davy Fitzgerald, Fitzhenry feels they're operating at a level just below the top sides.

"I do think personally they're doing okay, they're competing again whereas there were a number of lean years where we weren't competing and we were getting good hidings," said the Duffry Rovers man. "It's good to see the crowds back, it's good to see the followers back and having something to cheer about. But I think we're still probably a level below three or four teams within the Championship, that's my own honest opinion."

