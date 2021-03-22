David Power named manager of the year at the 2020 Munster GAA Awards

David Power named manager of the year at the 2020 Munster GAA Awards

A jubilant Tipperary manager David Power after their Munster SFC final win over Cork

Mon, 22 Mar, 2021 - 16:48
Colm O’Connor

Tipperary boss David Power has been named manager of the year at the 2020 Munster GAA Awards.

Power guided the Premier County to their first provincial senior football championship title in 85 years with victory over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November.

It is the second time that Power has claimed the coveted award - in 2011 he was honoured for managing Tipperary to a Munster and All-Ireland MFC title. 

Tipperary All-Star Conor Sweeney was named Munster senior footballer of the year with  Limerick All-Star Cian Lynch claiming the equivalent hurling award.

Fresh from winning her first Camogie All-Star award, Mary Ryan (Tipperary) was named as camogie player of the year while Martina O’Brien (Cork) took the Ladies football honour. 

Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the handball scene in 2020 and she is recognised as the province's handballer of the year.

Cork's Shane Barrett was named U20 hurler of the year with U20 footballer of the year award going to Killian Falvey of Kerry). Adam English of Limerick was the minor hurler award winner while Cian McMahon (Kerry) took the football crown in that age category. 

2020 Munster GAA Award winners 

Senior Hurler of the Year: Cian Lynch (Limerick).

Senior Footballer of the Year: Conor Sweeney (Tipperary).

Manager of the Year: David Power (Tipperary).

Camogie Player of the Year: Mary Ryan (Tipperary).

Ladies Footballer of the Year: Martina O’Brien (Cork).

Handballer of the Year: Martina McMahon (Limerick).

Under 20 Hurler of the Year: Shane Barrett (Cork).

Under 20 Footballer of the Year: Killian Falvey (Kerry).

Minor Hurler of the Year: Adam English (Limerick).

Minor Footballer of the Year: Cian McMahon (Kerry).

More in this section

Hurling 'Stars of the 80's' honoured at the Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Clare staring into hurling abyss - Loughnane
Kilkenny Hurling Media Day Larkin fears clock is ticking for Cody
Oisín Mullin 19/12/2020 James Horan: AFL target Oisín Mullin 'fully committed' to Mayo GAA
#munster gaa
Dublin v Cork - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay

1982 All-Ireland SFC final referee PJ McGrath passes away

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices