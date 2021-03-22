David Power named manager of the year at the 2020 Munster GAA Awards

Tipperary boss David Power has been named manager of the year at the 2020 Munster GAA Awards.
Power guided the Premier County to their first provincial senior football championship title in 85 years with victory over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November.
It is the second time that Power has claimed the coveted award - in 2011 he was honoured for managing Tipperary to a Munster and All-Ireland MFC title.
Tipperary All-Star Conor Sweeney was named Munster senior footballer of the year with Limerick All-Star Cian Lynch claiming the equivalent hurling award.
Fresh from winning her first Camogie All-Star award, Mary Ryan (Tipperary) was named as camogie player of the year while Martina O’Brien (Cork) took the Ladies football honour.
Limerick’s Martina McMahon continued her dominance of the handball scene in 2020 and she is recognised as the province's handballer of the year.
Cork's Shane Barrett was named U20 hurler of the year with U20 footballer of the year award going to Killian Falvey of Kerry). Adam English of Limerick was the minor hurler award winner while Cian McMahon (Kerry) took the football crown in that age category.