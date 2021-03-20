GAA to assess options after pushback to stopping player injury benefit fund

The GAA will consider their options with regards to paying wages for players who are out of work after suffering injuries after the scheme was stopped this year.
Financial difficulties were given as the reason for pausing the injury benefit fund, however, the GAA's Ard Chomhairle are said to be considering their options.
Changes announced in December mean that players who suffer an injury in the course of GAA activity which results in having to take time off work will not be covered by the fund for loss of earnings.
Prior to 2021, players were covered for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks. Indeed, up until recent years, the fund provided cover for loss of earnings for a maximum of 52 weeks.
Waterford, Cork and Offaly are among the counties which have raised this issue.
Elsewhere, the GAA will also consider how to move forward as Covid restrictions are set to be relaxed in the North before they are in the Republic.
GAA clubs in the six counties have been told they can resume training on April 12, pending further changes to the Covid guidelines.
An Ulster GAA statement issued this week said “the GAA’s Covid Advisory group will consider this development and will in the coming period issue updated guidance to all units of the Association”.