'The humidity is what gets you. It is just horrible': Deividas Uosis relishing delayed AFL education 

For his first training session with the Brisbane Lions, Deividas Uosis was told to start running. Within minutes, he found himself in a world of pain.

It was Queensland in mid-January and the heat was suffocating. The Kerryman just arrived and had yet to learn all of the sport’s fundamentals, so instead of games-based training sessions, it was distance runs in the northeast of Australia.

“I mean, I felt like I was dying,” he says with a laugh. “The humidity is what gets you. It is just horrible.

“Melbourne boys don’t fully experience that. Every day here is over 30C. If it rains it might dip but then the next day is worse.

“We played Gold Coast in a challenge game a few weeks’ ago and the Aussies were saying before it, ‘this is bad today, even for us.’ I was thinking, ‘f*ck. If it is bad for ye, how will I find it?’”

The Dingle native’s athleticism is what helped him stand out during the 2019 AFL Europe Combine. Within weeks, Brisbane reached out with an offer. It was gratefully accepted by Uosis, who was born in Lithuania but moved to Ireland at the age of four. He had developed a fondness for Australian Rules ever since a fellow clubman joined its ranks.

“When Mark O’Connor left, I got really into it. Initially, I just wanted to see what the sport was like. So, I started watching games, how Mark was playing, chatting to him when he came back, and my interest in the sport grew from there.

Whenever he was home, I did some training with him. When I went to the combine, I knew how to handle the ball and about the game.

The 20-year-old signed a contract in January 2020. The plan was to fly to Australia for a few weeks the following July to watch some games and take in some training. Then he was to return for pre-season a few months later. But the pandemic brought chaos down upon the AFL. The league scrambled to fulfil fixtures; clubs struggled to plan for the future.

That is why Uosis is the only new Irish recruit for the 2021 campaign.

His arrival in the country may have been delayed but he is determined that it will not affect his development.

“Everything changed with Covid. It impacted me a lot. I only came out in January 2021.

“I am lucky, the Brisbane coaches were really great. They were on to me on WhatsApp the whole time. Mark gave me some footies when he was home, and I could do what they outlined then. I sent them videos kicking, handpassing and I got the pre-season programme. They worked with me the whole time.

“That really benefited me when I got out here. I didn’t feel like I was burning my lungs or struggling. Don’t get me wrong, games are hard.

“You are not clocking up as much (kilometres) as the Aussies, but you don’t know where to run. I think I could hit the same distances as them, but you don’t know where to go. I’m still learning the game.

I think very few of the Irish boys are behind in terms of conditioning. It is about the details. Even back home, lots of players have the ability to succeed here, no question. It is about the mindset and personal circumstances.

This is the crucial barrier to any successful transition. There is no doubt he is physically well able. Uosis was the fastest AFL Europe Combine participant over 20m and placed fourth in agility testing. Those times would have placed him first at last year’s NAB AFL Draft Combine. Attributes that ensure he is tailor-made for the game.

The real challenge is the sport’s patterns and intricacies.

“My speed is my strength but to use it I need to know when and where to run. The game is so much more tactical than GAA. What side do I stand of the man when the ball is being inbounded from stoppages? Where do I go on offence? It is way more tactical. I am learning from half-back so I especially need to understand the defensive side of things.

“After a game we watch so much footage. Players would sit down with you and explain what you did wrong or right, it is just constant learning really.”

There was some discussion around the fact that he played as a goalkeeper for the All-Ireland winning Kerry minors as well as at U20, but Uosis sees this as an advantage.

“Growing up I was always outfield. The last two-three years I was in goals. That was good for me actually. You see the field a lot better. You have to concentrate and read the play ... fielding and reactions as well.

“Then from outfield play I had skills like fitness and kicking, handballing. I am happy I played in both positions because I got experience from both sides.”

Having signed a two-year contract, 2021 will be a year of education. Deividas Uosis knows better than to ponder too far beyond that.

“As the last year has shown, you can’t think too far ahead. For me it has to be one step at a time. Learn the game, get knowledge, and work to be the best player I can be. That is my goal this season.”