Henry Shefflin: Cynical play rule didn't go far enough

Henry Shefflin has said the new cynicism rule does not go far enough and that pulling an opponent’s hurley should be listed as a cynical foul.

Shefflin described as “pragmatic” and “progressive” the rule passed at Congress last month, but said pulling an opponent’s hurley must be added to the list of cynical fouls covered under the experimental rule.

At present, the pulling of an opponent’s hurley is deemed a technical rather than a cynical foul. Moreover, the rulebook states such a foul does not warrant a yellow card, never mind the awarding of a penalty or sin-binning of the offending player for a 10-minute period.

The 10-time All-Ireland winner expects Croke Park to review this anomaly as he foresees “a lot of noise” during this year’s inter-county competitions if teams are not adequately penalised for having denied the opposition a goal-scoring opportunity by pulling or holding a player’s hurley.

The outgoing chairman of the GAA’s National Referees Development Committee, Willie Barrett, recently said the pulling of an opponent’s hurley did not feature in discussions when the experimental rule was being drawn up.

Shefflin sees the new rule as necessary to counter the instruction of coaches who are imploring defenders to stop their opponents by whatever means possible so as to prevent goal chances being created.

“I’m all for it. Did it go far enough? Probably not,” he said, before referencing how Kilkenny full-back Huw Lawlor denied Galway a certain goal in last year’s Leinster final by pulling the hurley of Galway’s Niall Burke.

“As a somewhat slow forward, giving a drag of a hurl on a back is different to what Huw Lawlor did. It was completely cynical play in that he just yanked the hurl from him. What I didn’t realise until after the event is that that doesn’t even warrant a yellow card, so I think that rule needs to be definitely changed.

It’s something I’m sure the rules and Central Competitions Control Committee will look at later on this year because you might see an incident or two like that again and you can imagine there’ll be a lot of noise about it.

The 11-time All-Star did praise Croke Park for their swiftness in drawing up the rule and bringing it to a vote at Congress. “Before in the GAA, it took a long time to get things to happen, but this has happened very quickly and will benefit the game this year. It is the right way to go because it was part of the coaching that they were being told, ‘Look, take him down’. I’ve done it myself. I’ve talked about the All-Ireland semi-final against Slaughtneil where Evan Shefflin let Brendan Rogers get in behind him at a critical stage in the game and I said to Evan after the match, ‘Why didn’t you stop him? You had a chance to stop him 40 yards out?’ They let him in, he scored a goal.

“These new rules will definitely benefit the forwards and the more offensive play, which is only right.”

Looking ahead to this year’s Championship, Shefflin said Limerick are in their “prime” and while he expects John Kiely’s charges to collect “another couple” of All-Irelands in the coming years, he doesn’t believe the Treatymen will dominate to the same extent as the six-in-a-row All-Ireland winning Dublin footballers.

“No, I don’t see the gap as that big. I don’t think they will dominate like Dublin. There are a lot of very good teams around there in the hurling and it’s very, very competitive.

“Any of the matches Limerick played in last year — obviously the Clare match they won well at the start of the Championship, but the other matches were competitive, and all it needs is an off day (from Limerick). And we saw it the year previous with Kilkenny turning them over in the All-Ireland semi-final. I don’t see that level of dominance.”

The two-time All-Ireland-winning club manager admitted that, “at this moment in time”, he is not interested in taking up a managerial position at inter-county level.

After stepping down from his role with Ballyhale Shamrocks at the beginning of 2020, Shefflin will be back on the sideline with Kilkenny intermediate club, Thomastown, later this year.

“I knew the lads in Ballyhale. In one sense, that can be difficult, but there were a lot of positives for me. I’m going into an entirely different environment in Thomastown where I don’t know many of the players or many of the people around so it’s a learning experience.

"In tandem with that, my family life has become more independent in the sense that the children are getting older. So that’s the journey I’m on and where it takes me, I’m just not quite sure.”

The former Kilkenny forward said he is “absolutely delighted” his old boss Brian Cody has remained on for a 23rd season with Kilkenny.

Elsewhere, Shefflin stressed the importance of the provincial and All-Ireland club competitions returning for the 2021 season. Neither saw the light of day during the pandemic-affected 2020 season.