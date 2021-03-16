GAA clubs in North can resume training next month

GAA clubs in Northern Ireland have been told they can resume training on Monday, April 12.
The Northern Ireland Executive has this evening announced that sports training for club teams, in groups of no more than 15 people, can recommence on Monday, April 12, subject to Executive ratification the previous week.
An Ulster GAA statement issued this Tuesday evening said “the GAA’s Covid Advisory group will consider this development and will in the coming period issue updated guidance to all units of the Association”.
“In the meantime, it is important that all our units continue to abide by both Government and GAA guidelines. To this end it is worth re-stating that all GAA pitches and indoor facilities remain closed at present.”
The GAA are hopeful inter-county training will be cleared to return on April 5 when the current Level 5 restrictions are reviewed by the Irish Government.
There would need to be a drop from Level 5 to Level 4 in the Government’s Covid strategy or an exemption provided outside of the Level 5 framework to enable GAA inter-county activity get off the ground at Easter.
GAA club activity in the 26 counties can only proceed under Level 3, or lower, of the Government's Covid strategy.