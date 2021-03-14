Why the GAA is still an attractive pitch for sponsorship

The GAA is “in a good place” when it comes to forging sponsorship deals and partnerships despite the lockdown.

John Trainor of Onside Sponsorship, the leading Irish consultancy in sponsorship and marketing, says the GAA is seen as “the number one area of opportunity” in the sponsorship market.

“As a platform for sponsorship, the GAA will have fared better than most in terms of the impact of the pandemic, and in their positioning in the minds of the industry once recovery builds up steam.

“Our annual industry survey asks those involved where they see areas of opportunity in the next one to two years, and the number one area identified by those in the market is the GAA.

“The estimate is that four in 10 sponsors will be looking for new opportunities in 2021 and the GAA is right at the top of that list.

“When we ask the industry who did well in 2020 — the rights-holder which, in the face of the pandemic, had a good year, the GAA is voted number one.

Those are the spenders, the decision-makers, which suggests the GAA is in a good place.

Trainor points out that he’s referring to the GAA at a national level in that context.

“At the county level, good momentum was built with the new seven-figure Cork-Sports Direct deal. It tells people that business is being done and people are buying sponsorships. Deals are being done.

“This week GO, which is part of the LCC Group, have secured a three-year title sponsorship deal with Derry ladies senior and minor teams, while Fitzgerald Woodland’s House Hotel and Ingenium are to continue sponsoring Limerick ladies football for 2021.

“TEG announced renewed sponsorship of Cusack Park, while Camida renewed their Tipp ladies sponsorship and Mayo GAA has signed a new five-year commercial partnership with Portwest.

“So there’s a lot of activity in Q1 of a year in which we’re still in lockdown. In fairness to Croke Park it managed, in the eye of the storm, to extend its long-standing Allianz partnership with the leagues for five more years.

“Aligned brands like Renault have done deals with the GAA Museum in a new deal announced during Q4 of 2020.

There also seems to be an appetite with the ladies game for renewing deals, and new companies coming into the mix.

Merely signing a contract isn’t the end of a good sponsorship deal, however. Trainor points out that that’s the starting point.

“It’s about finding the right sponsors,” says Trainor.

“In the moment we’re in, it could be dangerous to align with sponsors which have a cheque — but not the other elements that are necessary.

“By that I mean a business that isn’t ready to activate the deal once the cheque is handed over, to spend more money to bring that sponsorship to life.

“The danger then is that those kinds of sponsorship bring clutter to the market. There are bits and pieces of deals done, but the supporters don’t benefit from those deals because there’s no involvement. It’s important that the deals and the money are the right deals and the right money.”

There are other complications, such as Brexit, which may have an impact on long-term sponsorship deals.

“In the short run the uncertainty of Brexit’s impact will compound the challenges caused by Covid-19 and in our research, seven in 10 industry practitioners in Ireland are concerned about its (Brexit) impact on their business.

“Brands will be wary of striking long-term deals, paying prices today they might regret in three or five years’ time.

“That means deals may be slightly more short-term.

“However, Ireland is now the English-speaking gateway to the EU, and as well as continuing to develop as a services hub — with sponsorship being used as a recruitment and retention tool for a skilled international workforce — Ireland should become a more attractive destination for international tours and events.

“While the temptation will be to wait for the full implications of Brexit — positive and negative — to reveal themselves over the next couple of years, brands that know what they want from sponsorship may decide to move early and capitalise on lower fees, particularly where their target audience is national rather than international.”

Good news for the GAA?

Perhaps, but there are other potential challenges. Consider the lack of spectators at games and the impact that has on commercial partnerships.

“A lot of what we’re doing at present is identifying the lost value of that aspect, of empty stadia, and unquestionably that’s formed part of the discussions with existing sponsors and their partners.

“It’s a factor, but it’s not as significant as might be initially assumed. The other way to think about it is to look at where the gains are as well as the losses.

More and more games are being exposed to more and more eyeballs via different media, and there’s even more signage in some stadia, which have used seat tarps with signage where there’d normally be supporters sitting.

“So there’s a balancing act there. In the longer term, Covid has driven the recognition that it’s possible to have digital engagement with fans and supporters in different ways. There’s a readiness to move past the value lost by not having fans in the stadium.

“In the short term, as stadia slowly let people back in, that access will carry a level of premium associated with it.

“By that I mean sponsors may be able to support that — obviously in a lot of sponsorship deals accessing tickets to games is a part of the deal, so there’s an opportunity here for sponsors to ensure that when those venues gradually reopen, the people who deserve to be there are there.

“It’s one to watch when the games return.”

These deals occur in a broader context, and Trainor points out that while sponsorship spending is down in Ireland, it has held up well in comparison with other jurisdictions.

“In 2020, there was definitely an impact which can be quantified in various ways.

“Numerically, 2020 was a quiet year in terms of deals being done, down by almost a third compared to 2019, and overall investment levels were down by 24%.

“That’s significant as a hit, but it’s worth putting in context. Some reports were suggesting that sports sponsorship was set to take a 30-40% hit internationally last year, so compared to an estimated 24% drop in Ireland, that may not have been to the same degree as other places.

“There are budget constraints on both sides of the fence for both sponsors and rights holders, while there are also challenges around finding sponsors for smaller rights holders. There are also concerns about Government legislation and restrictions and what those may hold.”