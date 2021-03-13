Giants coach 'in awe' as Cora Staunton hits another hat-trick to  keep finals hopes alive

The indefatigable Cora Staunton – 40 this year - powered the GWS Giants to a 20-point AFLW victory over St Kilda in torrential rain at Moorabbin on Saturday.

Mayo legend Staunton scored three goals as the Giants ran out 7-3 (45) to 3-7 (25) winners.

"Any win's a good win. On a tough day like this it's probably more satisfying," Giants coach Alan McConnell said.

The 20-point win over St Kilda put the Giants one win behind the sixth-placed Demons in the race for that last finals spot, but Melbourne immediately doubled the gap by hammering the Crows 6.7 (43) to 2.3 (15).

Added McConnell of Mayo's 39-year-old veteran: "The gaelic skills came out at the end. Maybe the conditions suited her, (but) she's quite amazing to be doing what she does at 39. I am quite in awe of how she prepares and plays.

"I'm just disappointed Brid Stack doesn't get the chance to show us what she's got, because I am sure she'd be doing the same for us."

Earlier Cork's Brid Stack, who confirmed via her Irish Examiner column that her season is over, lauded McConnell and compared his coaching and person-to-person skills to Rebel legend Eamonn Ryan.

"Alan has been wonderful to me since I got here but our meeting cemented just how much he reminds me of Eamonn Ryan, our beloved late Cork manager. When I told him the news, he was as upset as if I was his own daughter.

"Since I arrived into the set-up, Alan has always put me the person before me the player, just like Eamonn always did. They have so many similar traits because Alan values honesty and effort, while constantly challenging the group to get the best out of ourselves.

"When Eamonn took us over first with Cork, he had come from the men’s game and I often got the impression that he felt he couldn’t give out to us because we were girls. Then again, Eamonn was such a gentleman, I doubt if he ever gave out much to the lads either.

"Alan has a similar background as he spent most of his coaching career in a men’s setup, but he is so caring and empathetic to girls that his actions remind me of Eamonn in so many ways. He is always seeking to build resilience. Alan wants his players to become life-learners and better people as much as he inspires them to become better footballers. The greatest tribute I can give to Alan when comparing him to Eamonn is that they are just completely invested in what they are doing, and completely invested in the people they are doing it with."

