Who will be the next GPA chief executive?

Those interested in succeeding Paul Flynn as chief executive of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) had until last Monday to apply for the position.

As they have done with the two appointments since Dessie Farrell, it’s highly likely the board will offer the position to a former or current inter-county player, which would rule out names like board member Seán Murphy and current GPA head of communications Kieran McSweeney.

Flynn, a DCU graduate, will be involved in the appointment of his successor as well as former DCU president Brian MacCraith who is chair of the GPA board as well as that of the national vaccine taskforce.

So who is in the reckoning? In alphabetical order, here is our longlist:

Ciarán Barr

The current head of finance and operations in the GPA, the former Antrim hurling captain and Dublin U21 manager, 57, joined the body in February of last year having previously worked at pharmaceutical Theramex where he was chief financial officer.

Colm Begley

The 34-year-old Laois footballer is a project coordinator in the GPA and has been a senior representative for the body. Prior to returning to study in DCU and play for Laois in 2011, Begley played for AFL clubs Brisbane Lions and St Kilda.

Barry Cahill

Before moving to PwC’s business development sector in September 2018, the former Dublin footballer, 39, was GAA-GPA commercial manager for six years, succeeded by Richie Hogan.

Barry Cahill

The St Brigid’s man holds an MBA from DCU.

Noel Connors

A member of the GPA’s national executive committee (NEC) for over five years, three-time All-Star Connors, 30, lectures in sports management in Waterford IT. His Phd thesis was entitled: “An anthropological exploration of the GAA as an alternative organisation.”

With a young family, a move to Dublin would seem difficult.

Donal Óg Cusack

The former GPA secretary sits on the board and his name has been associated with the position every time it comes up.

Donal Og Cusack

Now 21 years working with Johnson and Johnson where he is a senior engineering manager, the 43-year-old wouldn’t lack experience working for the players union.

Seamus Hickey

Between Dermot Earley and Flynn, the ex-Limerick hurler, 33, fulfilled the role of CEO on an interim basis before having been chairman for five years. A Phd researcher in UL, he remains a member of the NEC and has a good relationship with the GAA but like Connors has a young family.

Richie Hogan

The 2014 hurler of the year, 32, is the GAA/GPA commercial manager, overseeing commercial projects run as a joint venture between the GAA and the GPA. The Kilkenny star knows the ins and out of the organisation having been a NEC member for six years.

Maria Kinsella

Chairperson of the WGPA since 2019, the Carlow footballer is an audit managing accountant with PwC. Kinsella has chaired the WGPA since the start of 2019 and was at the forefront of merger with the men’s body.

Aoife Lane

Heading up the department of sport and health science in Athlone IT since January 2017, the former WGPA chairperson was a senior lecturer in Waterford IT for over 13 years before that. The Galway native was key in guiding the fledgling WGPA from early 2015.

Justin McNulty

The former Armagh defender, 46, was known to be in the shake-up for the CEO position previously. A member of the legislative assembly in the North, it remains to be seen would he step down from that position to succeed Flynn.

Colin Moran

The former Dublin footballer, 40, is almost 20 years working with Bank of Ireland where he currently holds the position of director of retail banking. Like some of those listed here, he has an MBA and is also a member of the GPA’s NEC.

Aoife Murray

Based in Dublin, Cork’s nine-time All-Ireland SHC camogie goalkeeper Murray, 37, is a member of the WGPA.

She is an associate director in the capital markets department with Colliers International, a leading global real estate and investment management company.

Mary O’Connor

The chief executive officer of the Federation of Irish Sports since December 2017, the former Cork camogie star would have the acumen and expertise for the position. Prior to taking up that role, O’Connor, 44, was director of development in the Camogie Association.

Matthew O’Hanlon

An agency account manager at Google, the joint captain of the Wexford senior hurlers is also the secretary of the GPA but the 29-year-old might consider going for the job might conflict with his inter-county career.

Tom Parsons

Living in Dublin, the current GPA chairman, 33, is recently retired from Mayo and is considered by many to be a frontrunner. However, it remains to be seen if he is interested given his position as culture manager for Europe in Jacobs.