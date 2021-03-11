Athenry camogie club bid to become first to develop own ground

Athenry camogie club is aiming to become the first camogie club in the country to purchase and develop their own grounds.

The Galway club has launched a massive fundraising project - first prize for which is a three-bedroom house in the town and a brand-new Audi A4 S-Line car - which they hope will deliver a return of €1.2m.

With the money raised, the club’s plan is to purchase a site and develop a facility that will include at least two pitches, one full-sized astroturf pitch with floodlights, a floodlit perimeter walkway, and a clubhouse/community centre with a recreation hall, dressing-rooms, meeting rooms, and catering area.

Club stalwart Therese Maher said the determination to have a ground they can call their own stems from a desire to level the playing field for female athletes.

While acknowledging the excellent relationship the club has with Athenry GAA and the seamless access to pitches they enjoy, the camogie club’s plan to develop their own home would mean they are no longer at the mercy of or reliant on the goodwill of others.

Moreover, having a home of their own will make life much easier in catering for the club’s growing numbers. With 433 registered members, Athenry is the largest camogie club in Connacht.

“We are really lucky that the GAA club have always been so obliging and forthcoming. We never have to go looking for pitches for training, we have our slots every week, but the camogie club is forward thinking and they are also cognisant of our growing numbers so they want to try and provide the facilities for current players and the players who will come after them,” said the 2013 All-Ireland winner and five-time All-Star recipient.

We always get a pitch for games from the GAA club, but if we have our own grounds and wanted to have a game, we would be able to make those decisions earlier.

Maher reckons Athenry’s “ambitious” undertaking could inspire camogie clubs across the country to try and develop a home of their own.

On the subject of a merger between the GAA, Camogie Association, and LGFA, Maher sees it as a no-brainer.

“This was mentioned a couple of years ago and I thought, at the time, this will be done and dusted within the next couple of years. Yet here we are, and still no change.”

Tickets for the win a house and car draw cost €100 each and further details can be found at www.winahouseandcar.ie.