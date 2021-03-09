Brendan Devenney: Let the GAA in Northern Ireland resume first

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney believes the GAA should return in the six counties ahead of the rest of the island if the opportunity is made available by the Northern Ireland authorities.

As the North’s vaccination numbers put the Republic of Ireland’s in the shade, Devenney has backed Oisín McConville’s view that clubs in the six counties should be allowed get back to action by Croke Park when it is deemed safe to do so.