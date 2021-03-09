Brendan Devenney: Let the GAA in Northern Ireland resume first

Devenney has backed Oisín McConville’s view that clubs in the six counties should be allowed get back to action by Croke Park when it is deemed safe to do so
Former Donegal footballer Brendan Devenney.

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 21:58
John Fogarty

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney believes the GAA should return in the six counties ahead of the rest of the island if the opportunity is made available by the Northern Ireland authorities.

As the North’s vaccination numbers put the Republic of Ireland’s in the shade, Devenney has backed Oisín McConville’s view that clubs in the six counties should be allowed get back to action by Croke Park when it is deemed safe to do so.

“We’re being left behind in terms of vaccinations,” says Devenney of the 26 counties. 

“My grandmother is 99 and she only got her first one the other day. The GAA have been going by what the Government down here is saying but if the Northern Ireland Executive say they can go back I don’t see any issue with letting them do that. 

“Why would you stop clubs from getting up and running again if they are legally allowed to do it? We would all be looking in at them a bit envious if that was to happen but that’s down to our government’s inability to get more people vaccinated.”

