Former Galway star Michael Meehan recalls injury frustration

Former Galway star Michael Meehan has admitted that being unable to play while team captain was the "height of the frustration" during his injury-interrupted career.

The gifted but injury-plagued Caltra attacker won three Connacht medals with Galway and was made captain by new manager Joe Kernan in 2010.

But after returning from a knee injury that summer, he then suffered serious ankle damage in the first Championship game he started, a Connacht SFC semi-final replay win over Sligo, and sat out their shock qualifier loss to Wexford.

That defeat brought Armagh legend Kernan’s one-season reign to a close and Meehan told The Backdoor GAA podcast that it was a particularly difficult period for him.

“I had just been made captain by Joe — that’s when the injuries started to hit,” said Meehan.

“That made it more difficult because you’re chosen to be captain and it’s a great honour but you want to repay the faith that they’ve shown in picking you. Then I literally didn’t get the chance to do that.

“That was hard because you’re literally... I remember Wexford knocked us out that year in Pearse Stadium, a wet enough day, I was in a boot because I had hurt my ankle that summer. I was on crutches and in a boot up beside the subs.

“I think Wexford got a goal, a penalty, to take control of it. I stood up to kind of shout or roar or whatever and I could feel the blood flow draining from my body and I had to sit down quick enough.

"That was probably the height of the frustration coming out in that moment. It was probably because having been made captain I didn’t get to do it.

It’s a tough time for a player, it makes the comeback all the better if and when it comes for a player. That’s the light at the end of the tunnel really.

Chronic ankle trouble forced Meehan to leave the Galway squad in 2014 at just 29, though he attempted a comeback in 2017.

“You were hoping things would go your way and that if things did go your way you were giving yourself a real good chance of playing,” said Meehan of the return under Kevin Walsh.

“That didn’t happen. I picked up niggles and injuries and things which was always highly likely in hindsight.”

Still just 36, the All-Ireland winner at schools, university, and club level said he hasn’t played now in several years.

Asked if he could envisage playing with Caltra this year, the father of three said: “I can’t. I haven’t played in two and a half years now at this stage.”

On becoming an inter-county manager some day, Meehan shrugged.

“If you’d asked me that five, seven years ago, I would have said yeah, it would have been a great next phase,” he said.

“But now, sitting here talking to you with three small kids and all the stuff that comes with that it’s nearly the furthest thing from your mind.”

