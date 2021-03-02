Cork clubs reap €1m reward from successful Rebels’ Bounty draw

Cork GAA clubs have raised over €1m in funds for themselves through the Rebels’ Bounty draw, with that figure set to rise further in the coming weeks.

The new fundraising initiative, unveiled by Cork County Board last November, requires senior clubs in the county to sell 100 tickets, intermediate clubs 70 tickets, junior A clubs 55 tickets, and junior B clubs 35 tickets, at €100 a ticket.

Clubs retain all revenue on tickets sold beyond these base numbers, with Cork secretary Kevin O’Donovan outlining in a Rebels’ Bounty update that clubs who have exceeded their quota have generated a combined profit in excess of €1m.

Ticket sales for the Rebels’ Bounty draw remain open until Thursday, March 25, meaning the sum of money that will remain in club coffers from excess ticket sales is likely to increase further past the €1m mark between now and the end of the month.

The exact amount raised for county board coffers through clubs meeting their quota was not disclosed in the update to clubs on Monday or at tonight’s county board meeting.

Despite the criticisms of a small number of clubs at last December’s convention that the quotas were putting unnecessary financial strain on cash-shy clubs and a claim from Carbery chairman Tom Lyons that correspondence had been received from 10 Carbery clubs who “are genuinely worried about the draw”, O’Donovan’s letter to clubs said “the vast, vast majority” have already exceeded their minimum sales target.

The secretary’s dispatch did include a warning from the Rebels’ Bounty sub-committee that clubs who do not engage with the support group and fail to reach their quota will be invoiced for the full amount owed in May.

“The support committee has done significant work over the past six weeks in terms of liaison with clubs who had concerns about reaching minimum targets. Where there was a failure to engage with the consultation process by clubs, an invoice for full amount due will be sent to such clubs in May, regardless of sales.” O’Donovan thanked coordinators and club officers for making Rebels’ Bounty “such a success”.

“The vast majority of clubs have exceeded their minimum sales target, with all remaining sales going to clubs. We urge all clubs to grasp the opportunity now at hand,” he wrote.

Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan said the €1m raised by clubs for themselves through excess ticket sales was incredibly positive.

“Rebels’ Bounty has further potential over the next three weeks to be even more successful. We are very pleased with sales and with the involvement of all our clubs throughout the city and county. We are very grateful to all our club coordinators and officers... that in excess of €1m has been raised, at this point, for club funds is really, really significant,” Sheehan said. “We want to keep working with clubs and urging the sales over the next few weeks.”