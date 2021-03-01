Meeting called to decide on future of Club Players Association

A meeting of the Club Players Association (CPA) executive committee has been called for tonight where the future of the lobbying body could be decided.

Following the decision of GAA's Annual Congress on Saturday to adopt the split season, there is a strong belief among senior CPA figures that they have fulfilled their objective of a more meaningful fixtures schedule for club players.

Reacting to that vote on Twitter, the CPA posted: “At last. Split season. Everyone finally arrives at the same destination. Four years on. We fought for fixtures & kept the faith. Looking forward now to a better GAA for all players. Thanks to all who stuck with it & to Declan Brennan who got the ball rolling! #FixedTheFixtures”

CPA chairman Micheál Briody today confirmed to the Irish Examiner: “We have an executive meeting tonight where we will discuss the future of the CPA. When the split season was voted in on Saturday, as far as we can see we were set up to fix the fixtures and the fixtures are fixed.”

The CPA was launched in January 2017 and had long supported the idea of separate championship windows for club and county. The pandemic last year prompted the GAA to opt for two blocks, club preceding county, upon its resumption in late July.

After the Gaelic Players Association publicly backed the split season, it was revealed GAA president John Horan had commissioned the national fixtures taskforce to consider the plan on a permanent basis.

On Saturday, their motion to stage the All-Ireland finals, and therefore end the inter-county season, by the third week in July (no later than the 29th week of the year) was backed by Annual Congress.

It means from August to October county boards will have the opportunity to provide certainty to clubs about their championship schedules before the provincial and All-Ireland club competitions take place.