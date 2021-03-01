New GAA president Larry McCarthy: ‘From this weekend, it’s about getting the entity up and running’

Ground Zero is a phrase too often ascribed to New York, but once again it felt like the epicentre of a tragedy last spring.

It was there that Larry McCarthy, only freshly anointed as GAA president, saw the horrific face of this pandemic first hand. Last June, he spoke of the harrowing sight of mass burials of victims in Potter’s Field on Hart Island, just off eastern coast of The Bronx. “Paupers graves — Black Plague stuff,” he recalls with a shudder.

By May 5, the number of deaths in New York had reached 25,000 — it currently stands at just over 47,000. As if that colossal loss of life wasn’t enough, there was the death of George Floyd in late May and the protests that followed.

For the ex-pats in New York and especially the undocumented, many of whom worked in hospitality and construction sector that suddenly ground to a halt, putting bread on the table also became a challenge. New York GAA rallied with the establishment of a Sláinte hardship fund, the county players who were due to face Galway in the first round of the Connacht SFC organising a fundraising run.

When games returned to Gaelic Park in late July, there was euphoria and relief. People had something to look forward to again, with county chairperson Joan Henchy overseeing it all.

“We were an escape valve, I suppose, for the community, and the number of people showing up to games right through the summer were great, and people were delighted to get out,” says McCarthy.

“People were very appreciative of what we were doing and that we kept the games programme going and ran a championship, essentially. It united the GAA community to a great extent. Having said that, I can’t put a figure on the number of people that we lost. I don’t know that number. You hear all the time of the people who have passed away, but I have no idea of the number.

“We were the only outlet the Irish community had, if you know what I mean. There wasn’t much going on and we were able to play games because we were on a private facility and Joan, in fairness to her, she just put the hammer down in Gaelic Park. Washing our hands, masks, social distancing, teams coming togged out and going straight home after the game.

“She was like a bully, and she did a wonderful job running the place because Gaelic Park is not an easy place to run, never mind in the middle of Covid. I think there was a great unity of purpose as a consequence of the unfortunate situation we found ourselves in.”

There is no precedent to McCarthy’s ascension to this position. He is an outsider, yet could hardly be considered a stranger given the time he has spent at games here and in national GAA administration going back well over a decade.

He may be the first overseas president, but he knows he wouldn’t have been appointed were it not for him being a familiar face and having been seen to put his shoulder to the wheel. He shares the same concerns as GAA members here.

First item on his agenda, which he admits had to be completely revised because of Covid-19? “Get the clubs up and running first and foremost,” he said. “Now, I know there might be a contradiction there in terms of the calendar, but it’s about getting club activities started again.”

Congress’ decision on Saturday to adopt the split season by moving the All-Ireland finals to July delighted him, purely because he believes clubs will benefit in the long run. And club players specifically. He saw an example of that in last year’s Cork Senior Hurling Championship.

“If Covid gave us anything, it gave us that good thing,” he says of the split season.

It gave us the time, the wherewithal and the opportunity to trial it and, lo and behold, we found that it worked.

“What struck me was last summer when I was watching the Barrs and the Glen on GAAGo and aside from Hoggie (Patrick Horgan) I saw other fellas trying to flick and flip the ball, and other things they wouldn’t ever dream of trying before because they weren’t playing in the middle of the summer. It is obviously good for these fellas to be playing serious games at that time of year.

“When the opportunity came along, I enthusiastically embraced the split season. It’s easy to say it’s on my watch, but it has to be implemented at county board level. Give the clubs the time and the space. Certainty of fixture is paramount because then they can arrange their lives — and I don’t just mean their sporting lives, but the rest of their lives and their families.

“The vibe I get is the inter-county lads love being back with their clubs more, too.”

Given his sports management and marketing expertise as an associate professor in Seton Hall University, he will have a keen interest in the media rights discussions next year.

“Media rights are obviously a critical element of our income,” he said.

“One would hope they don’t grow to the extent that they have for some professional sports organisations in so much that they are the dominant income stream, and they won’t. We will always depend on gates. But we have to have a market, so I assume we will be putting these out for public tender and any kind of body can apply for them and then there will be a judgement made in terms of production quality, the obvious bottom line, and the ethos of the GAA.

“If you threw that question at me and I was in the NFL, the biggest cheque would be the answer — but we’re not that. I keep saying we’re different because we’re an amateur sports organisation and we’re community-based.

“We’re not the English Premier League, the NFL, or the NBA who see the bottom line and that’s that. There are nuances in our negotiations because of who we are, and they’ll continue to influence the decisions, I suspect.”

McCarthy’s differences with the Gaelic Players Association are well known, but he is glad a funding agreement was inked with them last year.

“The next level is the players’ charter, and one of the things I want to emphasise in that is the notion of the closed season so the players get a break.”

In his inaugural speech as president on Saturday, the Bishopstown man called on the GAA to be bold in deciding a new senior football championship structure later this year. Provincial councils remain necessary, he says, but perhaps not their competitions, a proposal made by the Towards 2034 committee he was a member of earlier this decade, but which never saw the light of day.

“To say you’re going to knock Connacht out of the water is unrealistic, but you might have an argument for doing away with the Connacht championship perhaps and take running inter-county games out of their hands, but that’s a discussion for another day.”

Now it’s about returning to play so that, in time, the GAA can get back to previous levels of activity first and foremost, as well as financial prosperity.

Acknowledging the work of his predecessor John Horan after a difficult final year in office, he said: “I’d like to leave the jersey in a better place, obviously, and that’s every president’s ambition. But from this weekend, it’s about getting the entity up and running. Ideally, if we had 82,000 people back in Croke Park before the end of my tenure, that would be a bit of an achievement.

“Righting the ship is so important in terms of getting us back playing, getting the money back into the institution, and distributing the monies to the clubs and counties. But for the next 12 to 18 months, possibly more, there are going to be challenges —but I would like to see us get back to where we were in 2019, a highly successful year in terms of the management of the institution.

“Another 2019 would be an ambition, and anything else can flow from that. But right now, it’s getting games going again.”