Derek Kent to chair GAA's CCCC for next three years

He will be joined by former Donegal star Martin McHugh, John Halbert (Cork), Mary Judge (Galway), and ex-Meath captain Seamus Kenny
Derek Kent to chair GAA's CCCC for next three years

Leinster vice-chairman Derek Kent

Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 21:49
John Fogarty

Leinster vice-chairman Derek Kent has been appointed the new Central Competitions Control committee chairman.

New GAA president Larry McCarthy has asked the former Wexford chair to take on the position vacated by Ned Quinn, who was earlier today voted in as a GAA trustee along with Kerry’s John Joe Carroll.

Kent’s time leading Wexford proved to be a fruitful one with a first Leinster SHC title achieved in 15 years while he is credited with turning around the finances in the county. He will be joined by former Donegal star Martin McHugh, John Halbert (Cork), Mary Judge (Galway), and ex-Meath captain Seamus Kenny.

Meath and Westmeath solicitors Brian Rennick and Matt Shaw are to swap roles with Rennick taking over the chair of the Central Hearings Committee that Shaw oversaw in John Horan’s time in charge. Former Disputes Resolution Authority secretary Shaw returns to the Central Appeals Committee having guided it in Aogán Farrell’s three years in office.

Rennick will be assisted by Aoife Farrelly (Meath), Micheál Óg McMahon (Monaghan), Denis Holmes (Limerick), and Tod O'Mahony (Mayo). On Shaw's body is Julie Galbraith (Donegal), Neil Sheridan (Mayo), Willie O'Connor (Kerry), and Tom Farrell (Westmeath).

In his speech earlier today, McCarthy revealed there would be a strong female presence in his committees and that is evidenced by the appointments of Judge, Farrelly, and Galbraith. 

Speaking of the Central Council meeting that followed Congress, he said: “At that meeting the members of the statutory committees of the Association will be proposed. I am happy to tell you that, I believe, for the first time, a female member is being proposed for each of those committees.

“I am hopeful that the candidates will all be accepted, and each will make a significant contribution to the Association in their own right.”

The full list of committee chairs could be revealed in the coming days.

More in this section

GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday GAA chiefs 'absolutely delighted' with new hurling sin bin rule
Larry McCarthy 29/2/2020 Larry McCarthy calls for a bold new All-Ireland Football Championship format
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Hurling will get sin bin after Congress votes narrowly in favour
2020 TG4 Players Player of the Year award winners

Aimee Mackin beats Dublin duo to 2020 Player of the Year award

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices