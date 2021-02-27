Derek Kent to chair GAA's CCCC for next three years

Leinster vice-chairman Derek Kent has been appointed the new Central Competitions Control committee chairman.

New GAA president Larry McCarthy has asked the former Wexford chair to take on the position vacated by Ned Quinn, who was earlier today voted in as a GAA trustee along with Kerry’s John Joe Carroll.

Kent’s time leading Wexford proved to be a fruitful one with a first Leinster SHC title achieved in 15 years while he is credited with turning around the finances in the county. He will be joined by former Donegal star Martin McHugh, John Halbert (Cork), Mary Judge (Galway), and ex-Meath captain Seamus Kenny.

Meath and Westmeath solicitors Brian Rennick and Matt Shaw are to swap roles with Rennick taking over the chair of the Central Hearings Committee that Shaw oversaw in John Horan’s time in charge. Former Disputes Resolution Authority secretary Shaw returns to the Central Appeals Committee having guided it in Aogán Farrell’s three years in office.

Rennick will be assisted by Aoife Farrelly (Meath), Micheál Óg McMahon (Monaghan), Denis Holmes (Limerick), and Tod O'Mahony (Mayo). On Shaw's body is Julie Galbraith (Donegal), Neil Sheridan (Mayo), Willie O'Connor (Kerry), and Tom Farrell (Westmeath).

In his speech earlier today, McCarthy revealed there would be a strong female presence in his committees and that is evidenced by the appointments of Judge, Farrelly, and Galbraith.

Speaking of the Central Council meeting that followed Congress, he said: “At that meeting the members of the statutory committees of the Association will be proposed. I am happy to tell you that, I believe, for the first time, a female member is being proposed for each of those committees.

“I am hopeful that the candidates will all be accepted, and each will make a significant contribution to the Association in their own right.”

The full list of committee chairs could be revealed in the coming days.