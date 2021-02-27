Larry McCarthy calls for a bold new All-Ireland Football Championship format

New GAA president Larry McCarthy has called on the organisation to be bold in considering a new Football Championship structure later this year.

Special Congress, which McCarthy will preside over, will debate the format of the competition from 2022 with the two main options being a league system and four provincial conferences of eight teams.

In his maiden speech as president, McCarthy appeared to show favour for the flipped proposal of running the championships on a league basis.

“If we adopt one of the new formats proposed by the Fixtures Review Committee, which will be debated at a Special Congress later in the year, we will trial it, and, if we are happy with it, we will adopt it on a longer-term basis," said the long-time New York official.

“Much as we did with the current Hurling Championship, which we have found to be to our liking, but not so much the so-called Super 8s. We will hopefully be bold and trial one of the new formats.

“One of options links the Allianz League to the Championship. It would appear to have the potential to make the Championship competition more competitive, at least in the early rounds. It has the potential to alleviate the issue of non-competitive games which exist in some of our football competitions.

“Our hurling championships have evolved into excellent tiered competitions where counties are competing at an appropriate level.

We now need to evolve and create competitions where club players can have similar opportunities particularly in counties where hurling is not the first preference of the majority.”

Bishopstown man McCarthy also indicated his determination to see a defined closed season for players.

“We are all cognisant of the need for athletes to have a closed season. We need to not only recognise and appreciate but allow for this downtime.

“In calling on all members of the Association, I include those who may be members of backroom teams, to understand that rest is as important as activity in the preparation of athletes.

“As in any protocol and charter there is an onus on both parties to ensure that the terms are met, and I ask that all members of the Association including the members of the GPA ensure that the defined closed season is strictly adhered to.”

McCarthy also called on public health authorities to allow children to return to playing Gaelic games in the short term.

“We are operating at the behest of the Government and the public health authorities, and we will continue to do so.

“I would respectfully ask the authorities that we be allowed to have activity for children in our clubs once schools have safely opened. We showed last year that we can do this very safely and very effectively. Acknowledging that the circumstances are more onerous now, there is no doubt in my mind that we can do so again.

“This will have a three-fold effect, it will get our children engaged in organised physical activity with their friends, it will allow the parents a slight relief from the stress of the pandemic, and it will bring fun back into many people’s lives.

To the public health authorities, please give consideration to this request. We did it last year, we can do it again.”

In his concluding speech as president, John Horan praised Cork for accepting their suspensions relating to their footballers’ training on Youghal beach last month after initially seeking a meeting with the Central Hearings Committee.

Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Leadership is about making decisions. I think in the main that as an Association nationally we took those hard decisions when we had to do so. There were times, too, when leadership also meant accepting the consequences of our decisions.

“There has not always been a culture in the GAA of taking responsibility for our actions. All too often a punishment is met with a resolve to look for a loophole or a technicality to get off the hook.

“In this context, I would single out leadership shown in Armagh, Down, and Cork county boards and in Dungarvan GAA Club when they had to take action over Covid breaches and severe punishment was merited, was issued, and was accepted. This sets an example more should follow.

We could do with remembering the example set by John Mullane who once said: 'if you do the crime, you should do the time', when he didn't appeal a suspension.

“Mistakes will happen. Bad choices will be made from time to time. It is how we deal with them, at local and national level, that matters. What doesn’t do us any good is tolerating a culture where the knee-jerk reaction to a suspension or penalty is to appeal and try to shift blame or dodge responsibility.”

Both Horan and McCarthy hit out at the negative impact of social media commentary.

Horan said: “Too much of what masquerades as commentary and analysis now is a fear and loathing mentality, driven at times by a social media gang mentality where people can feel brave because they are anonymous.

"Many of our members, be they volunteers, or officials have been on the receiving end of this venom and bile which exposes social media not as a tool for betterment but as a dark and dangerous place that cannot be allowed to be a form of bullying that may act as a barrier to encouraging people to step up and make themselves available for volunteering or accepting positions."