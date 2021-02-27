Hurling will get sin bin after Congress votes narrowly in favour

The sin bin will be part of inter-county hurling this year after the experimental rule was narrowly backed by delegates, receiving 61% support, at virtual Annual Congress today.

It means that a cynical foul in Gaelic football or hurling that is committed by the defending team inside the 20-metre line or semi-circle that prevents a goalscoring opportunity will result in a sin bin for the offending player and a penalty puck/kick.

Despite opposition from the likes of Galway, Limerick, and the Gaelic Players Association, the motion comes into force on a trial basis for this year’s Allianz Leagues and Championship.

Kilkenny and Westmeath also spoke against the motion despite their Central Council delegates having supported the proposal being debated at this year’s incorporeal Congress as a matter of urgency instead of Special Congress later in the year.

However, after national referees development chairman Willie Barrett presented the motion strong arguments from the likes of GAA trustee John Costigan (Tipperary), Cork and Offaly chairmen Marc Sheahan and Michael Duignan, Connacht secretary John Prenty, and support expressed by the likes of Wexford and Waterford, the motion received the necessary 60% backing.

All of the eight playing rules committee’s motions including the concussion substitute were backed. Despite Limerick and Kilkenny opposing it, the maor foirne role has been disbanded as a result of Congress’s decision to not allow a team official to enter the field of play. The only exception is when the referee gives permission for a team medical officer or one authorised official to enter the field of play to examine an injured player.

Meanwhile, the likes of Tipperary and Galway will have to reshape the structure of the senior championships after Annual Congress today voted for a limit of 16 teams in the competition.

After the counting of votes, which was lengthy due to the logistical challenges of them being made online, it was revealed 66% of delegates backed the proposal put forward by the national fixtures review taskforce.

Tipperary had backed the motion although it was opposed by Galway who currently have 24 clubs competing in their senior hurling championship.

While supporting the motion, Cork chair Sheahan sought assurances that bearing in mind the county recently overhauled their championship structures that colleges and divisional sides would be allowed. GAA director of club, player, and games administration Feargal McGill explained the motion was unlikely to interfere with Cork’s system. Galway and Dublin were speakers against the motion.

It’s anticipated counties will have this and next season to prepare for the limit to come into force.