Veteran Tipp official Jerry McDonnell questions need for split season

Veteran Tipperary GAA figure Jerry McDonnell believes clubs will not be better off if a split season is introduced.

A motion on Saturday’s Clár of Annual Congress calls for the All-Ireland finals to be brought forward to July so as to allow the majority of the second half of the calendar year be given over to clubs exclusively.

However, McDonnell, a prominent Cumann na mBunscol official, believes club and inter-county games can be run concurrently and organising club championship games to start in late summer and conclude in October will put pressure on the competitions.

“I’m very worried that under the proposed system that clubs will end up with no extra dates. The time that clubs had before the inter-county championships are now off the table and if all the club championships are in the same calendar year it means the county club championships will only have August, September and October to themselves.

“Rather than giving more time to clubs, they will end up with less time and the lack of adequate discussion about this is very worrying too.”

At a Tipperary board meeting towards the end of last year, Carrick Swans clubman McDonnell suggested pushing the provincial club championships into January would solve a lot of problems for clubs.

“There would be no need for radical change then. We’ve been told for years that we have to have our club championships finished by the end of October for the Munster club championships and for that reason you would have our championships virtually run on a blitz basis.

"I didn’t get support from delegates there but since then they have been speaking to me in support of it. The provincial club championships are a great difficulty. Because of them we have a rushed club championship season. There seems to be a concerted effort to include everything in the calendar year.”

Should inter-county go first as is currently planned, there is a possibility the All-Ireland finals could move to September this year and the GAA have already indicated the provincial club championships will spill into 2022.

McDonnell, who campaigned for live games on TV in the 1970s and supported the opening of Croke Park, is all for the round-robin provincial senior hurling championships being maintained while returning the All-Ireland finals to their traditional month.

“You could forget the split season if you go back to the old system of All-Ireland finals in September, which is a branded GAA month, and spreading out games in the provincial round-robin championships so that there are plenty of dates for the clubs.

“I know there are a lot of people worried about September being given away.

September All-Ireland finals were never the problem: it’s being ready for the provincial club championships, which can be eliminated at the stroke of a pen.

McDonnell also takes exception to Tipperary’s support of limiting the number of teams per senior club championship to 16 teams. “I’m not sure there is majority support for that in Tipperary. There should be very detailed discussion on that, separating the divisional championships from the senior championship.”