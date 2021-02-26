Limerick get behind push to defer cynicism motion

Limerick will request at Congress that the motion tackling cynical play be deferred until Special Congress later in the year, at which point the motion would be redrafted to include the use of matchday technology to assist referees.

Treaty chairman John Cregan will represent Limerick at Congress and he has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that he will ask for the motion to be withdrawn from Saturday’s clár and put back until Special Congress.

Limerick County Board is concerned the proposed rule “will place too much responsibility on referees” and therefore want video technology introduced that would enable referees to have a decision reviewed in real time.

If Cregan’s request for deferral is denied, the Limerick chairman has been mandated to vote against the motion.

Top-tier hurling counties are split on a motion which proposes a player be sin binned for 10 minutes and a penalty awarded if a cynical foul committed inside the 20-metre line or semi-circular arc denies a goal scoring opportunity.

Waterford will vote in favour of the motion as the county believes “there needs to be an appropriate penalty for cynical fouling”. Waterford’s declaration of support for the introduction of a hurling sin bin follows the decisions of Cork and Wexford earlier this week to vote in favour of the motion.

Galway will vote against the motion. Their argument is that the awarding of a penalty and sin binning of a player is too excessive a punishment. This was a view shared by the majority of club delegates at last Monday’s Kilkenny County Board meeting.

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan, meanwhile, has expressed concern the motion does nothing to tackle cynical play outside of where goalscoring opportunities arise.

“We’d be very supportive of removing cynical play from the game, but the issue we have is we feel the proposed rule is putting too much responsibility on a referee to make a split-second decision as to whether or not there was a goal on,” said Limerick chairman Cregan.

“We would be very, very concerned that if a referee was to make a wrong call, there is a penalty awarded and a player gone for 10 minutes, and basically you have no recourse.

“We had referees at our county committee meeting expressing concern that the rule leaves too much room for interpretation. Some referees may make an error, and such decisions can be game-ending and, perhaps, season-ending.”

To prevent such, Limerick insist the time has come for the Association to introduce matchday technology enabling referees to refer a decision upstairs.

“There is great urgency from the top to have this rule implemented. I’d love to see a similar urgency or serious consideration being given to the introduction of technology whereby when a wrong decision is made it can be corrected, as is the case in rugby. It is not beyond the bounds of possibility that we can’t introduce a little bit of technology,” Cregan continued.

“We believe the motion should be put back until Special Congress and that technology be implemented with it, that the referee would have the option to ask for a second opinion from someone who can review the incident. Then, and only then, would we be prepared to accept it because we feel it is opening the door whereby further injustices could happen.

“We seem to be accepting all of the time when serious errors can take place. We just seem to say, ‘look, tough, that is the way it is and we’ll get on with it’. And we are getting on with it. I am not crying from my own county’s point of view. I want to stress that. This is something that can affect every county and every game.”

Offaly chairman Michael Duignan is another who believes the motion, if passed, will increase pressure on referees. A further point Duignan makes is that if the GAA is “really serious about cynical play, we should be discussing a black card in general play also”.