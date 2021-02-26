Hurling must bite down hard on mandatory gumshield rule 

If you’ve ever tried and failed to convince your child, or any young hurler or camogie player, to wear a mouthguard then we feel your pain. They’ll argue until the cows come home that they’re already wearing a protective helmet, so why bother?

They’ll have city hall on their side too because whilst mouthguards have been mandatory in gaelic football since 2014, they’re not in hurling.

Flicking through the GAA’s annual reports each year, and specifically the section that deals with claims under the Injury Benefit Fund, you’d be inclined to query exactly why not?

The GAA’s annual report for 2020, released last week, references 46 ‘Teeth’ injuries in adult hurling and a further 14 among youths. The 2019 figures were similar; 51 and 19. That’s 130 dental injuries in two years despite all of those players wearing protective helmets with metal faceguards.

We don’t claim any dentistry expertise to advise one way or the other but the figures are enough to warrant discussion at least. Writing in these pages last year, former Cork hurler John Browne, a dentist, recalled one unfortunate hurler he treated after being struck in the head by a sliotar.

“His jaws rattled with the impact,” said Browne. “He had no gum shield because he had a helmet with a face mask. But with the impact he fractured his mandible and a couple of teeth because he had no gum shield to absorb the shock. My own thought would be that hurlers should wear gumshields even with face masks but I know the difficulties involved. I have two kids myself and I can’t get them to wear gumshields with their helmets.”

Seamus Callanan’s metal faceguard offered little protection in 2015 when he smashed face first into Limerick ‘keeper Barry Hennessy in the Championship, sending several of his teeth flying.

A fortnight later, Westmeath corner-back Shane Power was warming up for their qualifier tie with Limerick in Mullingar when he walked straight into a sliotar struck at full force. He was knocked out and feared he’d lost the sight in his left eye but made a full recovery.

On that occasion, the faceguard guard may have saved him some teeth and, who knows, maybe even his life. Helmets with faceguards have been mandatory since 2010 and while they clearly don’t protect against all dental injuries, they’ve undoubtedly saved a lot of people a lot of pain.

Think of your favourite hurlers from the pre-helmet era and the chances are they lost some teeth for the cause. Richie Bennis, an All-Ireland winner with Limerick in 1973 and manager for the 2007 final, lost a dozen of them.

“It was a wet day and a fella pulled on the ground and his hurley continued up and hit me straight in the face,” said Bennis of the gruesome incident which ended up costing him £139, a king’s ransom at the time, to treat. Mind you, he finished the game before heading anywhere near a dentist.

“It happened before half-time and I had a few brothers playing so they weren’t going to let me off! It was a local derby against Adare. I remember going in the following day to have them looked at, getting the roots taken out and various bits and pieces.

I ended up losing so much blood that I had to spend a night in hospital.

So surely he decided to wear a helmet after that, if only to protect the rest of his head?

“I never wore a helmet before or after, I’m not a cap wearing man either, I’ve never particularly liked my head covered. At that time, the only people wearing helmets in Limerick were Eamon Cregan, Pat Hartigan, and Liam O’Donoghue. Those were just the times.”

As many hurlers of his era, Bennis has a mouthful of shiny dentures now. He remembers going up to Croke Park to watch an All-Ireland club final one year and someone throwing him an apple. He took a bite and a tooth snapped in half. He could look to the positives of the situation too. He was sans teeth, for example, when he met his future wife.

“She saw me at my worst so I knew then I was okay!” said Bennis.

Half a century on from suffering that injury, and playing half a game without 12 teeth, Bennis reckons hurling has gone too much the other way now, too sanitised.

“There’s not a dirty stroke in the game now, which is obviously great, but fellas are being put off and booked for relatively little. Nobody is pulling on a dropping ball anymore, nobody is pulling on a ground ball. It’s thought of as dangerous play.

“I remember seeing a Cork minor put off a few years ago for pulling on a dropping ball, and he actually hit it. I thought it was scandalous. Cian Lynch is about the only fella now I see doing it.”