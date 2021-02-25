Nickey Brennan believes GAA should seek March 20 training return

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan believes the GAA should request that inter-county training resumes the weekend after St Patrick’s Day, if the national Covid picture continues to improve during the next three weeks.

The current restrictions on sport are in place until April 5, at which point there would need to be a drop from Level 5 to Level 4 in the Government’s Covid strategy or an exemption provided outside of the Level 5 framework to enable GAA inter-county activity get off the ground at Easter.

GAA president John Horan and director general Tom Ryan, in a letter to clubs and counties yesterday, said they will be seeking clarity from the Government on certain aspects of ‘The Path Ahead’ document published last Tuesday.

“While the document does envisage the return of inter-county games at Level 4 and of some club games in Level 3, it remains impossible to plan a revised master fixtures calendar for 2021 as there is no indication at this point of when these levels may kick in,” said the letter jointly signed by Horan and Ryan.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media yesterday confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the GAA — since their meeting with Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers on February 8 — has made no request for an exemption from the current Level 5 restrictions to facilitate the return of inter-county Gaelic games during the month of March.

But former president Brennan believes if daily case numbers continue to drop over the coming weeks, Croke Park can justifiably ask for inter-county training to be permitted from the weekend of March 20/21.

“If things continue improving up to St Patrick’s Day, the GAA could feel justified in writing to the department asking for the inter-county scene to resume training,” said Brennan.

“I have a feeling that maybe they might let back senior inter-county squads after St Patrick’s Day to start training in the same controlled environment as during last year’s championship I’d be hopeful that might happen. That would mean the league could commence in the latter stages of April. The worst case could be a couple of weeks later than that.”

The aforementioned letter from John Horan and Tom Ryan reiterated that no decision has been made on what competitions may or may not be facilitated in the GAA’s revised 2021 calendar.

The letter was issued shortly after Horan told RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne show that if inter-county training is allowed from April 5, meaning an early May throw-in for games. “I am quite confident that a games programme will be there to do the National League, a full club programme, and also the inter-county championship.

“We are confident we can get a full games programme into that timeframe,” Horan added. “We’d have that extra time period from May to July that we didn’t have last year.”

Horan said inter-county would proceed first, but did not rule out club championships being run off in between an early-summer National League and a winter All-Ireland Championship.

Brennan is opposed to such an approach, however. If there are no games until the beginning of May, a condensed five-week National League, followed, two weeks later, by an All-Ireland Championship run off over 14 weekends, as per the GAA’s initial master fixture plan for 2021, would mean club championship activity throwing-in on the weekend of September 18/19.

A 14-week club window — as is preferable for most dual counties — would see several county finals taking place the week before Christmas.

“An end of September start would be pushing it too late to play club games,” said Brennan.

Elsewhere during the RTÉ Radio 1 interview, Horan said he expects crowds returning to games later in the year. He also assured members it is not the association’s intention to put an increased number of inter-county games behind a paywall, despite a recent Croke Park letter to arts minister Catherine Martin asking her not to designate any more GAA games as free to air.