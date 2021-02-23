11-time All-Star Gemma O’Connor retires from Cork camogie team

Cork’s Gemma O’Connor has announced her retirement from inter-county camogie.

During her 19 years with Cork, O’Connor won nine All-Ireland medals and a record 11 All-Star awards.

Her last appearance in the red shirt was November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, O’Connor taking to the field just a month after suffering a punctured lung.

"It was a tough decision. I never even want to say the words that I’m not going back or I’m retiring," she told The Echo.

"I never envisaged myself saying it but I suppose the last year has been hard in that respect. It was coming.

"I’m getting married on the 10th of July and obviously that’s a priority. But really I said to myself, what am I waiting for?

"I think I’ve spent so many years in the last five years, I suppose over all of my career, doubling, tripling, quadrupling jobbing and it just got a bit too hectic and I just thought look I need to ultimately make the decision and go with it.

"I’ve had a wonderful career; I’ve played with magnificent players and had some wonderful managers."