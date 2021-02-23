11-time All-Star Gemma O’Connor retires from Cork camogie team

O’Connor took to the field just a month after suffering a punctured lung for November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny
11-time All-Star Gemma O’Connor retires from Cork camogie team

Gemma O'Connor celebrates after Cork's 2018 All-Ireland success. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 22:28
Eoghan Cormican

Cork’s Gemma O’Connor has announced her retirement from inter-county camogie. 

During her 19 years with Cork, O’Connor won nine All-Ireland medals and a record 11 All-Star awards.

Her last appearance in the red shirt was November’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, O’Connor taking to the field just a month after suffering a punctured lung.

"It was a tough decision. I never even want to say the words that I’m not going back or I’m retiring," she told The Echo.

"I never envisaged myself saying it but I suppose the last year has been hard in that respect. It was coming.

"I’m getting married on the 10th of July and obviously that’s a priority. But really I said to myself, what am I waiting for?

"I think I’ve spent so many years in the last five years, I suppose over all of my career, doubling, tripling, quadrupling jobbing and it just got a bit too hectic and I just thought look I need to ultimately make the decision and go with it.

"I’ve had a wonderful career; I’ve played with magnificent players and had some wonderful managers."

More in this section

Kiladangan v Loughmore Castleiney - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Final Tipperary GAA chair backs Congress motion that severs divisional link to county championship
Cork v Clare - McGrath Cup Final Clare County Board back Éire Óg motion to develop five-year strategic plan
Cork Hurling Management Press Conference Cork to vote in favour of hurling sin bin and penalty for cynical fouls
A view Croke Park as the Coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport until at least March 29th 13/3/2020

GAA season unlikely to start for at least 10 weeks after confusion over Covid plan

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices