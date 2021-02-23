Clare County Board back Éire Óg motion to develop five-year strategic plan

Delegates were unanimous in speaking in support of the motion
Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 20:57
Michael Moynihan

A highly-anticipated Clare County Board meeting has ended with consensus, as an Éire Óg Ennis motion advocating an independent committee to formulate a strategic plan for the county was welcomed by delegates and executive alike.

In recent weeks speculation had raged on social media and elsewhere about the supposed composition of various sub-committees being proposed within the Banner County, while the postponement of last Friday’s scheduled County Board meeting heightened the sense of anticipation ahead of Tuesday night’s online meeting, which was attended by well over 100 people.

When Clare County Board chairman Jack Chaplin advocated support for the Éire Óg motion, however, it was clear that he was reflecting the general mood of the meeting.

“I welcome the motion to develop a five-year plan for the GAA in Clare,” said Chaplin.

“It’s time to look forward and plan the future as many clubs and counties are doing at present.

“The county management committee, comprised of the officers elected at the convention, fully support this motion and encourage delegates to support it too.

“The only decision we have to make on the motion tonight is whether or not the board wishes to develop a five-year plan as a road map for Clare GAA going forward.

“If the county board support the development of a five-year strategic plan for the county tonight, then I propose the county management committee come back to the next board meeting in March to specify proposals following further consultation with Éire Óg Ennis, the sponsoring club.

“All clubs are welcome to make suggestions on the composition and the terms of reference of the sub-committee.

“The sub-committee work group to undertake development of the plan should ideally consist of six to eight members, including a County Board officer.”

Éire Óg delegate Rory Hickey spoke in favour of the motion: “The proposal is to form a committee which would establish a five-year development plan. It’s as simple as that.

“You might ask why we need one, but every organisation needs a strategic plan at some stage in its life - to map out our future development, to look at strengths and weaknesses...

“My compadre Niall O’Connor went into great detail on this motion at convention and I won’t repeat that, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring forward the structure of Clare GAA and improve every facet of it for generations behind us.”

Hickey added that his club would be in favour of a member of the County Board joining the proposed committee, and chairman Chaplin said the board’s management committee would consider that in due course. Delegates were unanimous in speaking in support of the motion.

One delegate asked whether a phone call had been made to Éire Óg to do a deal on the motion, but the chairman said he had made no such call, adding that there would be more news on proposed sub-committees to deal with hurling and football within the county at the next board meeting.

