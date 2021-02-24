Aimee Mackin: It’s nice to know where you’ll be training

Female inter-county players not knowing where they are training until one hour before the session is due to get underway is neither tolerable nor acceptable, ladies football player of the year nominee Aimee Mackin has said.

Mackin is the star forward in an Armagh team that last year moved into the county’s permanent training base of McKeever Park in Killean after Armagh LGFA became the first ladies football county board to acquire and develop their own facility.

Mackin and her Orchard team-mates are each walking, running, or cycling 100km this month to fundraise for the installation of floodlights at the venue so as to enable year-round use of the pitch.

The picture she paints of what Armagh had to endure prior to the opening of Killean Park is neither progressive nor pretty.

“Over the last few years as a ladies footballer, it’s difficult to get pitches. Some nights you’re waiting an hour before training to know where you’re actually training. It’s good to have a base now. It’s nice to know where you’re going to be training before the actual day,” said Mackin, whose 5-17 championship tally in 2020 has earned her a spot on the three-person shortlist for the player of the year award to be announced this Saturday.

Having two brothers — Ciarán and Connaire — in Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh panel, Aimee is acutely aware that what the Armagh ladies had to put up with, and what other counties without a training base must continue to tolerate, is light years removed from the men’s game.

“In general, probably just getting everything a wee bit easier than what the ladies do, but our county is pretty active in sort of evening out them standards. We are closing the gap but there is still a wee bit more to do.”

The 23-year-old believes a “minimum standard” should be that each county has their own training base to end the cap-in-hand culture that continues to blight the ladies game.

Waterford LGFA recently purchased an 11-acre site near Dungarvan and two-time All-Star Mackin is hopeful other county boards will follow suit in the years ahead.

“Maybe a lot of counties now are on the same boat that they are going to start having a base, because it definitely can be frustrating if it’s an hour before training and you are still waiting to find out if you have got the pitch for training.”

Elsewhere, Dublin’s five-time All-Ireland winner Lyndsey Davey has yet to decide if she will extend her inter-county career to an 18th season. The 31-year-old forward has been lining out for the Dubs since 2004.

Davey revealed that she explored the option last year of trying her hand in the Australian women’s football league, but given the firefighter was in the middle of her paramedic training at the time, a temporary move Down Under was not feasible.