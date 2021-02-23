Tipperary GAA chair backs Congress motion that severs divisional link to county championship

Tipperary County Board chairman Joe Kennedy is in favour of a Congress motion that will sever the link between the Tipperary SHC and the county’s four divisional championships.

Motion 13 on this weekend’s Congress clár proposes a cap of 16 teams in adult county championships. The motion, put forward by the fixture calendar review task force, applies to senior and intermediate championships only.

At present, there are 32 senior hurling teams in Tipperary. The top 16 compete in the main county championship (Dan Breen Cup), with the bottom 16 participating in the second-tier Séamus Ó Riain Cup. Both championships begin with four four-team groups, before proceeding to knockout.

Tipperary’s four divisional championships - North, South, West, and Mid Tipperary - are linked to the top-tier county championship, with divisional winners parachuted into the knockout stages of the Dan Breen Cup, irrespective of whether they are a second-tier team or a top-tier side who failed to secure a knockout place via the group stages of the county championship proper.

If the motion is passed, Tipperary’s divisional championships could no longer provide backdoor entry into the knockout stages of the county senior hurling championship for second-tier teams from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup.

Kennedy is fully aware that a 16-team limit would sever the long-standing link between the divisional competitions and the Tipperary SHC, but has, nonetheless, declared his support for the motion.

Tipperary have not yet decided whether they will support this proposal at Congress, but it is expected they will do so.

“I would be in favour of the motion,” said Tipp chairman Kennedy.

The shortened time frame for club action last summer meant divisional competitions were not tied to the county championship, with Kennedy remarking how this allowed fixture-makers “to streamline the county championship”.

“Before last year’s county championship began, we were able to put down definite dates for all our group and knockout games.

“When you have 16 teams in a competition, everyone knows when the championship is going to start, when it is going to finish, and who is playing when. If you finish first or second in your group, you progress to the quarter-finals.

“But when you have the divisional link, if you finish second in your group you are waiting for the divisional championships to end to see if you will be caught for a preliminary quarter-final.”

Kennedy doesn’t believe the decoupling of the county championship from the four divisional competitions will devalue the latter.

“They are only devalued if people allow them to be devalued. If you look at the model in Kerry where they have a county championship and a club championship, both are as well contested as the other. We need to move to that.

“We have to look to a model where we have plenty of competitions but we don't complicate the matter by linking them all. Linking them all means some teams get penalised because even though they finished second in their group [in the Dan Breen Cup], they are forced then to play someone, who didn't qualify automatically, in a preliminary quarter-final. They are being made to play an extra round on top of what they have already played to qualify. It just unbalances the whole lot.”