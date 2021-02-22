Pat Falvey appointment confirmed as review recommends tweaks to Kerry GAA districts

Pat Falvey, Ireland’s most accomplished explorer, has been added to the Kerry senior football backroom team as a “sports performance coach”.

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy informed delegates at Monday night’s county board meeting that Falvey is to be added to Peter Keane’s backroom team for the season ahead.

What exactly Falvey’s sports performance coach role will entail remains to be seen. The mountain climber was the first person to complete the Seven Summits (the highest mountains of each of the seven continents) twice.

Elsewhere during the board meeting, a review of Kerry’s district board structure recommended a merger of St Brendan’s Board and Tralee Town Board, and that Templenoe move from Kenmare district to South Kerry.

Since its establishment in 2019, the District Board review committee has facilitated Kenmare Shamrocks, Tuosist, and Kilgarvan — three clubs who come under the umbrella of Kenmare district — becoming fully affiliated members of the East Kerry Board. The review committee is now proposing the fourth and final member of the Kenmare division, Templenoe, join South Kerry.

If, going forward, either Templenoe or Kenmare Shamrocks are relegated from senior to intermediate level, Kenmare District would field a team in the Kerry SFC, pulling players from Tuosist, Kilgarvan, and either Templenoe or Kenmare Shamrocks.

The review committee concluded that the district board structure must evolve “to retain and grow its preeminent position on the Kerry sporting front”.

“There is no uniform size for a divisional . This results in an imbalance in the amount of opportunities to play and in the quality of games available to GAA members in Kerry, especially depending on what club one is a member of. This is true especially at underage level. But it will become more of a problem in the future at adult level,” said review committee chairman Joe Crowley.