'You need to be playing': Manager's trust crucial for All-Star Stephen Bennett 

Stephen Bennett, the GAA's 1,500th All-Star, has attributed his coming of age with Waterford to a clean bill of health, some fortune and a vote of confidence from management.

The 25-year-old was top scorer in the 2020 Championship with 1-54 and along with colleagues Tadgh de Burca and Jamie Barron was personally honoured with an All-Star.

It caps an excellent two seasons for the forward and free-taker who started all 22 of Waterford's Allianz League and Championship games in 2019 and 2020, registering 9-184, an average of 9.5 points per game.

Bennett and Pauric Mahony shared the free-taking duties throughout that period though Mahony's knee injury which ruled him out of the 2020 Championship left Bennett as the principal placed ball taker.

Speaking to WLR FM, Bennett said of his previous battles with injuries: "The first three years, four years, I was kind of missing training and when you're missing for a few months at a time you're always playing catchup. It was tough enough.

"For two years now I think I've played every League game and every Championship game. Ask anyone who is on the extended panel or the subs, you need to be playing. Everyone is trying to play and when you play then for the last two years, every game, with relatively no injuries, you definitely get positives from it."

Bennett only started two of Waterford's four Championship games in 2018 though was an ever present under Paraic Fanning in 2019 before Liam Cahill took over for 2020.

"Last year (2019), Paraic stuck with me the whole time and the more games I played the more confidence I got. I'm getting the All-Star here and people forget that poor Pauric (Mahony) did the cruciate. I wouldn't have been taking the frees only for two weeks before that happened to Pauric.

It's tough enough going, some people it works out for and it doesn't for others.

Bennett has competed in League, Munster and All-Ireland finals in the last two seasons and lost the lot. He said his aim now is to win a trophy with Waterford though rejected the idea that they're Ireland's second-best team after coming up short of Limerick in provincial and All-Ireland finals.

"It's about keeping our heads now and realising that we didn't win a game for two years (in 2018 and 2019) so we're not just this second-best team in Ireland now. We haven't played Tipp, we haven't played Galway, we haven't played Wexford, the likes of these teams either. We need to be consistent."