John Horan: 'The inter-county will be the one that will come back first and then the club'

GAA President John Horan has reiterated the Association's intention to resume playing this year with inter-county competitions proceeding before clubs.

With the delay in returning to action due to ongoing restrictions, there have been calls to reexamine plans to play the Allianz Leagues and All-Ireland championships before club championships commence.

This week former GAA President Sean Kelly called for a repeat of last year's approach when club competitions resumed first.

However, speaking tonight on RTÉ's All-Star Awards show, Horan said: “There will be a programme of games for our club player and our inter-county games once we get the green light from the government to return.

"The inter-county, obviously will be the one that will come back first and then the club."

However, when pressed by presenter Joanne Cantwell, Horan admitted that intention was at least partly based on the assumption that government would not allow club action to resume at the same time as inter-county.

“If you look at it in terms of the levels, and the reduction in the levels by the government, it’s always likely that the inter-county will be at a level above that of the club. So one would assume that’s the road that will actually be pursued.”

When it was put to Horan that inter-county managers had been critical of the lack of clarity as regards the progamme of games this year, Horan responded: “We always indicated to people that there would be four weeks’ notice, that they would have four weeks to train before any competitions would actually start.

"Very early in January we indicated that we were pushing the starting date of 15th February back. We moved it again back further and coming next week when we get the next level for the government, our Covid committee will meet and we’‘ll make a clear decision then to give people an idea of when they are actually resuming.

“We are conscious that people’s lives are somewhat on hold at the moment and they want clarity, they want a plan, and we will give it as soon as we can. One thing that we’ve learned out of this whole pandemic is you have to be flexible in all your planning and all your ideas that you put together and we’ll have to remain that way.

"We are planning to run Allianz Leagues, run the championship, and run proper club competitions throughout the year."

Horan said he had made several representations to government that underage players could soon resume action safely.

“I’ve already made representations to the Minister because I’ve been in contact with him three times last week and I made that case to him very clear that we feel that children could be got back. They were working in that environment in pods safely within their clubs coming up to Christmas."

Meanwhile, GPA CEO Paul Flynn, also speaking on the programme, restated the case that GAA inter-county activity is just as entitled to 'elite' categorisation as sports such as provincial rugby or League of Ireland soccer. That status was revoked by government since last year's championships were completed.

Flynn said: “Inter-county games are as elite a game as we have on this island and it’s critically important that it’s categorised there and that’s recognised. Because these are high-performing athletes. And when we look at other sports, and there are some great athletes in our country, they benchmark right up there if not surpass it, so that’s really important for players to be recognised on that level.”