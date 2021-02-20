Aishling Sheridan continues to shine as Collingwood maintain winning run

Cavan's Aishling Sheridan continued her fine scoring start to the AFLW campaign, as her Collingwood Magpies side made it four wins on the spin with a 4.4 to 0.8 win over fancied North Melbourne Kangaroos.
Sheridan got the Magpies off to the perfect start, pouncing on a loose ball in the goalsquare to open her team's account — her fifth goal of the campaign so far.
Sheridan later added a behind, while Mayo's Sarah Rowe had 14 possessions as Melbourne — who included Mayo woman Aileen Gilroy — failed to score a goal for the first time in their history.
Aishling Sheridan is just so dangerous around goals, she has the first for the Pies ⚫⚪#AFLW | #AFLWNorthPies pic.twitter.com/YRCpXirmBu— AFL Women's (@aflwomens) February 20, 2021
"It was a red-hot game, it was a really contested game and both teams were going really hard at it," said Collingwood coach Steve Symonds.
We made a couple of little errors, but our ability to keep at it and go to task was really important. Whether our group could have done that 12 months ago, I'm not sure."