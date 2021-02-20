Aishling Sheridan continues to shine as Collingwood maintain winning run

Sheridan scored her fifth goal of the campaign so far
Bethany Lynch of the Kangaroos and Aishling Sheridan of the Magpies compete for the ball during the 2021 AFLW Round 04 match between the North Melbourne Kangaroos and the Collingwood Magpies at Marvel Stadium on February 20, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 12:40

Cavan's Aishling Sheridan continued her fine scoring start to the AFLW campaign, as her Collingwood Magpies side made it four wins on the spin with a 4.4 to 0.8 win over fancied North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Sheridan got the Magpies off to the perfect start, pouncing on a loose ball in the goalsquare to open her team's account — her fifth goal of the campaign so far.

Sheridan later added a behind, while Mayo's Sarah Rowe had 14 possessions as Melbourne — who included Mayo woman Aileen Gilroy — failed to score a goal for the first time in their history.

"It was a red-hot game, it was a really contested game and both teams were going really hard at it," said Collingwood coach Steve Symonds.
We made a couple of little errors, but our ability to keep at it and go to task was really important. Whether our group could have done that 12 months ago, I'm not sure."

GAA's Covid body must sign off on county return
'It's a bit of a struggle at the minute': Player of the Year nominee balancing football and schoolwork
Clare GAA club wants independent committee to oversee county development plan
Bríd Stack: A deflating reality check but I’ll keep searching for positives

