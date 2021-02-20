Aishling Sheridan continues to shine as Collingwood maintain winning run

Cavan's Aishling Sheridan continued her fine scoring start to the AFLW campaign, as her Collingwood Magpies side made it four wins on the spin with a 4.4 to 0.8 win over fancied North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Sheridan got the Magpies off to the perfect start, pouncing on a loose ball in the goalsquare to open her team's account — her fifth goal of the campaign so far.