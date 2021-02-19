GAA’s Covid body must sign off on county return

The GAA may delay a return to inter-county training even if the Government gives the go-ahead to come back next month.

Despite Level 5 restrictions expected to last until the end of April at the earliest, there is a possibilty that the Government will grant inter-county GAA another exemption when the revised Living with Covid plan is revealed on Tuesday.

However, it’s understood the GAA will not set any date for collective training until their Covid-19 advisory committee is satisfied that it is safe to do so.

Last week, they said it was their view inter-county training would not return until Easter at the earliest. Last summer, the GAA chose not to bring forward its club window despite Covid-19 restrictions being eased by the Government.

Earlier this month, GAA director general Tom Ryan and John Horan wrote to units stating a return to inter-county in March was “a definite possibility”. A four-week training lead-in to the Allianz Leagues or Championship has already been signalled by the GAA, who stage their Annual Congress next Saturday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin again expressed his satisfaction with how inter-county games were organised during Level 5 restrictions last year. “We want to get players back on the field first, that will be the first priority, we did it well last year,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“I think we had issues with the club championships in terms of how they evolved. The inter-county went well, I thought towards the latter part of the year and I think we’re minded to do that again with the inter-county situation.”