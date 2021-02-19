All-Stars 2020: Dublin claim joint-record nine awards

All-Ireland champions Dublin have claimed an all-time joint-record nine 2020 PwC All-Stars as runners-up Mayo picked up just two — the worst return for losing finalists since Tyrone in 2018.

In capturing the Sam Maguire Cup for the sixth consecutive time, Dublin’s total number of awards is by far their best in their golden era. In 2015 and in each of the four seasons from 2017 to 2020, they were acknowledged with seven, while in 2011, 2013, and 2016 they took six.

After 1977, it is the second time Dublin have received nine. Kerry were the last football team to record nine All-Stars in 1981, Tyrone (2005) and Donegal (2013) each winning eight since. In hurling, Kilkenny also earned nine in 1983, 2000, and 2008.

Brian Fenton, who is battling Ciarán Kilkenny and Cillian O’Connor for his second Footballer of the Year award in three seasons, has won his fifth All-Star, his fourth in a row. He is the most individually-honoured player in the team as his team-mates Kilkenny and James McCarthy receive their fourth awards. Mick Fitzsimons, Con O’Callaghan, and Dean Rock add their third All-Stars while Eoin Murchan, John Small, and Niall Scully are first-time winners. Of last year’s All-Stars team, only Fitzsimons, Fenton, and O’Callaghan are included.

The selection of Ballymun Kickhams trio McCarthy, Rock, and Small is the first time since the three Ó Sé brothers Darragh, Tomás, and Marc of An Ghaeltacht in 2007 that one club has produced three football All-Stars. In 1978, Austin Stacks boasted four All-Stars (Ger and John O’Keeffe, Ger Power, and Mikey Sheehy) while Nemo Rangers (1973) and St Vincent’s (1976) are among clubs that have also picked up three in one season.

Mayo’s return of O’Connor and Young Footballer of the Year candidate Oisín Mullin is slim pickings, with the likes of Patrick Durcan unfortunate not to join them in the 15. It is two-time Young Footballer of the Year O’Connor’s second All Star, having previously claimed one in 2014.

It is the fourth time Mayo as finalists have won two All-Stars — 1997, 2004, and 2008. As well as Tyrone three years ago and in 1995, it has previously happened to Kerry (1972, 2002), Cork (1993), and Armagh (2003). Twice have All-Ireland SFC finalists won just one All-Star — Cork in 2007 (Graham Canty) and Galway in 1983 (Stephen Kinneavy).

After captaining his county to an historic Munster title in November, Conor Sweeney is Tipperary’s third-ever football All-Star, Declan Browne (twice) and Michael Quinlivan being the other two. It is the first time in eight seasons that Kerry have no players in the team, only the second time in 17 seasons.

In total, there are eight men picking up their first All-Star, three of them Cavan players, Galligan cousins Raymond and Thomas, along with Pádraig Faulkner. After Ollie Brady in 1978 and Dermot McCabe in 1997, it more than doubles the county’s all-time haul. Thomas Galligan had been nominated in the forward line, but as per the judging criteria could be selected in another area of the field. Having played both in attack and in the middle of the field, he could be considered alongside Fenton.

McCarthy had been longlisted in midfield, but having lined out in the half-back line, was an agreeable switch to defence. Given how they played in both lines, Mullin and Murchan could have slotted into each other’s position.

Raymond Galligan (Cavan) Oisín Mullin (Mayo) Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan) Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) James McCarthy (Dublin) John Small (Dublin) Eoin Murchan (Dublin) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Thomas Galligan (Cavan) Niall Scully (Dublin) Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin) Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) Cillian O’Connor (Mayo) Conor Sweeney (Tipperary) Dean Rock (Dublin)

The 2020 PwC All Star hurling team will be announced on the awards show on RTÉ tomorrow evening (6.35pm). The Senior and Young Footballer of the Year, as well as the equivalents in hurling, will also be revealed. Mullin is competing for the U21 award with his Mayo colleagues Tommy Conroy and Eoghan McLaughlin.

In hurling, Limerick forward Gearóid Hegarty is favourite to oust Stephen Bennett (Waterford) and Tony Kelly (Clare) for the Hurler of the Year, while Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Iarlaith Daly (Waterford), and Jake Morris (Tipperary) are shortlisted for Young Hurler of the Year accolade.

The hurler selected No 15 will be the 1,500th All-Star in the 50th staging of what is the 50th years of the awards scheme.

According to former Irish Examiner GAA correspondent and long-time All-Star selector Jim O’Sullivan, Raymond Galligan today becomes the 800th man to win one, the 428th footballer.

